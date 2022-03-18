ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastland County, TX

Multiple smaller fires make up Eastland Complex fire

By Karley Cross
 22 hours ago

EASTLAND, County (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple smaller fires across Eastland County turned into the Eastland Complex fire Thursday evening, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

As of 11 p.m., Thursday, that complex had burned more than 38,000 acres, the Forest Service said.

In a tweet , the Texas A&M Forest Service detailed that the now Eastland County fire includes:

  • Walling fire, burning in Cisco – less than half-a-mile from the Haskell Cemetary
  • Wheat Field fire, burning about four miles from the Walling fire
The forest service said the two fires are burning in a heavy brush area.

