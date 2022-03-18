UVM faculty union ‘disappointed, but not surprised’ by handling of decision to lift mask mandate

Masked people walk outside the Davis Center on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington on Friday, October 9, 2020. The university’s faculty union criticized the administration’s decision to lift the campus mask mandate. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

The University of Vermont’s faculty union criticized the administration’s decision to lift the university’s mask mandate, saying that its members had been informed only days before the announcement.

In an email sent to United Academics members Wednesday, the union’s leadership said that the administration informed them of the decision “earlier this week” and refused to delay the lifting of the mandate.

“We are disappointed, but not surprised, that the administration did not approach us sooner to share this with us or to invite faculty feedback,” read the email, which was sent by the union’s executive council.

The University of Vermont announced Wednesday that campus buildings would become mask-optional on Saturday.

“All the information we have reviewed supports our transition to a mask-optional campus,” Vice President for Operations and Public Safety Gary Derr was quoted in a press release. “As we have throughout the pandemic, we will continue to monitor the situation and if warranted make appropriate changes.”

The university’s indoor mask mandate has been in effect since last August. Students and staff members are also required to either get vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo weekly testing.

In a meeting with administrators earlier this week, the university’s faculty union asked for the lifting of the mandate to be delayed a week “to give us more time to prepare, and to let more time pass after UVM spring break and after the Burlington school system lifted its mask mandate,” union leaders wrote. “They were not willing to delay this.”

In the meeting earlier this week, administrators also told professors that they could not implement mandates in their own classes, but they were welcome to ask students to wear masks, which the union called a “reasonable option.”

Faculty also asked for the ability to adopt remote instruction after the end of the mask mandate, but administrators said that was not permitted unless “there is a documented medical condition or special circumstance,” according to the union’s email.

Enrique Corredera, a UVM spokesperson, said that administrators believe the timing of the announcement “is right and consistent with state guidance.”

“Given the circumstances, we see no compelling reason to delay implementation and believe the notice was appropriate,” Corredera said in an email.

Corredera cited statistics listed in the university’s press release, in which administrators said that all of UVM’s eligible students are fully vaccinated, while all employees are “compliant with the vaccine policy.”

“Vermont continues to see low hospitalization and ICU rates and the State has ample access to both monoclonal antibody treatments and antiviral drugs,” the press release said, noting that the university would continue to provide face masks on campus.

Read the story on VTDigger here: UVM faculty union ‘disappointed, but not surprised’ by handling of decision to lift mask mandate .