Milwaukee County, WI

Incorrect Milwaukee County board district printed on about 400 City of Milwaukee ballots

By Alison Dirr, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 22 hours ago
About 400 absentee voters in an east side Milwaukee ward will be receiving replacement ballots for the April 5 election after a printing error that listed the incorrect county supervisory race.

The ballots for Ward 177 incorrectly listed District 11, which includes areas of Greenfield and Greendale and has candidate Kathleen Vincent running unopposed, instead of District 3 Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman and challenger Eric Rorholm.

Wasserman said he understood that mistakes happen but called it "worrisome," particularly at a moment when elections have come under heightened scrutiny and suspicion across the nation. He also raised concerns about the number of ballots affected given the relatively low turnout in spring elections.

"It’s just so concerning, and I think that anything that has to do with elections now and ballots and voting ... you just want everything to be perfect," he said.

Milwaukee County Elections Director Julietta Henry said the electronic file her office sent to the printer was correct and that the printer, Burton & Mayer, told her the misprint on the two-sided ballot was a result of human error.

Efforts to reach a representative of Burton & Mayer Thursday evening were not successful.

The City of Milwaukee Election Commission will send the correct ballots to voters on Friday with a notice about the misprint and instructions about how to proceed, said Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg.

Voters who already returned the incorrect ballot should vote the second, correct, ballot and the first ballot will be destroyed, she said.

"If someone sends us two ballots, we will only count the more recent ballot that they send," she said.

Voters who remain confused or have additional concerns can call the city Election Commission at 414-286-3491.

Voters can find their wards on MyVote.wi.gov.

Woodall-Vogg said her office has checked every other ward, and ballots in all 316 others are correct.

Henry said she would be sending an email Friday to clerks in Milwaukee's 19 municipalities alerting them to the issue and asking them to check their ballots. She was aware of no other errors.

Contact Alison Dirr at 414-224-2383 or adirr@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlisonDirr.

