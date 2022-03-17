ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Rising Demand for Boats

WAAY-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor larger boats, it will take two...

www.waaytv.com

KTSM

El Paso car dealers watch rising gas prices, car demand

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the gas prices yet again breaking records, some car buyers are looking to trade in their cars for more efficient models. As of mid-week, the national average is $4.25 a gallon, eight cents more than Tuesday. Luis Acosta, the general manager at Charlie Clark Nissan, said while some people […]
EL PASO, TX
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 182-Foot Shadow Vessel Doubles as a Fully Functioning Science Lab

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often you see a white-coated scientist, test-tube in hand, carrying out experiments in the middle of a big international boat show. But work never stops aboard the stealthy-gray Damen-built support yacht Gene Chaser. The yacht is the newest acquisition by Connecticut-based DNA sequencing specialist, Dr. Jonathan Rothberg. Back in 2015, the entrepreneur bought the 180-foot Amels superyacht Engelberg, changed the name to Gene Machine and converted her into part world-girding luxury superyacht, part laboratory on water. When Covid-19 hit in 2020, Rothberg, together with an ever-growing team of scientists, spent most of the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CBS News

Rising demand and reduced supply push up gas prices

The war in Ukraine clouded investors' outlook on Friday and caused stocks to fall despite a strong jobs report. Prices Americans are paying for the basics and gas also overshadowed the increase in jobs. Michael George reports.
TRAFFIC
Seekingalpha.com

W&T Offshore: A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats

The company came out with adjusted earnings of $14.813 million or $0.10 per share, beating analysts' expectations. It compares with an adjusted loss of $6.66 million or $0.05 per share. Introduction. Houston-based W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 on March 8, 2022. 1 - 4Q21 and...
MARKETS
FOX40

Rising demand delays California EV rebate programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As gas prices continue to climb, some drivers are looking into switching to electric cars, but affording a more expensive zero-emission vehicle can be just as difficult as paying for gas.   Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighted a customer who bought the one millionth electric vehicle sold in the state. Newsom said the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
cbs19news

Demand for bikes grows as gas prices and temperatures rise

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Shawn Tevendale, the owner of the Blue Ridge Cyclery, says the demand for bicycles far outweighs the supply. He says it's felt like a cat and mouse chase since the pandemic began. But now, the demand growing even more as gas prices and temperatures...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
9&10 News

Demand for Electric Vehicals High During Rise in Gas Prices

It could be about a year long wait for those looking to switch to an electric vehical due to the high demand. However, that’s expected to change as automakers push more into the market. “Ford, GM, Chrysler, they’re all making big investments into EV,” said Derrick Brown, general manager of Brown Motors in Petoskey. “The product’s not quite there. It’s still about three percent of overall sales in the country but that’s going to change fast.”
PETOSKEY, MI
Seeking Alpha

Impala Platinum - PGM Prices Are Soaring And A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats

Palladium, platinum, and rhodium prices are rising rapidly due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Less than two weeks ago, I wrote an article on platinum group metals (NYSEARCA:PGM) producer Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) in which I said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could push palladium prices above $3,000 per ounce and the company's share price could surpass $20 per share.
INDUSTRY
Northern Virginia Daily

Local demand for trucks continues even as fuel prices rise

Mount Crawford farmer and truck salesman Brad Ewing knows a thing or two about the importance of heavy machinery in making the world go ‘round. Farmers like Ewing and others who rely on fuel for their livelihood are in a tight spot from its high cost that may increase further due to trade sanctions stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the dearth of other sources of fuel.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Reuters

Canadian Pacific and union still far apart on agreement, says Teamsters Canada

March 18 (Reuters) - The labor union representing Canadian Pacific Railway's (CP.TO) employees said on Friday that negotiations with management after the company issued a lockout notice remain difficult, and the parties were still far from reaching an agreement. Canada's second-biggest railroad operator notified the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

CERAWEEK As EV demand rises, Biden officials warm to new mines

HOUSTON, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators are warming to approving new domestic sources of electric vehicle battery metals, as Washington bids to avoid a reliance on strategic minerals imports similar to that on crude oil. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and other officials speaking at this week's CERAWeek energy...
HOUSTON, TX
WAAY-TV

GasBuddy: Huntsville gas prices steady, decline could be coming

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.11 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville. The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 90.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.51 per gallon higher than a year ago.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

