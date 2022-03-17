ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Noah Heartbroken to See Kanye West on Path to 'Peril and Pain'

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Noah's response to Kanye West hurling a racial slur at him is filled with compassion for what he sees the rapper becoming -- a situation the 'Daily Show' host calls heartbreaking. Trevor went right to the source, posting a comment on Ye's IG that seeks to deescalate their...

TheWrap

Trevor Noah Responds to Kanye West’s Racial Slur: ‘Clearly Some People Graduate But We Still Stupid’

Comedian Trevor Noah responded to Kanye West’s since-deleted Instagram post prodding Noah for his comments on West’s actions toward Kim Kardashian. First, Noah traced the evolving situation between the rapper — now known by the legal name Ye — his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, from Ye sending Kim flowers to his new “Eazy” music video which shows Pete Davidson in danger. Then Noah personally related to the ongoing dialogue between the trio, recalling his experience with abuse and sharing that his mother was shot in the head by his stepfather, hinting that things could potentially get out of hand.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Confirms Kanye West Will Be On ‘Kardashian’s & Says She Still ‘Loves’ Him

Kim said she still ‘loves & respects’ Kayne, as she revealed he is part of a ‘major arc’ in the first episode of the family’s new Hulu series. Kim Kardashian got candid about where she stands with estranged husband Kanye West with regards to “publicly disagreeing” amid their recent drama involving the rapper’s social media attacks. The makeup mogul said she’d prefer to keep their personal issues personal in a new interview with Variety. “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kim explained. “But I do believe in handling it all privately.”
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Fires Back At Kanye West In Response To Threats

Comedian D.L. Hughley fired back at Kanye West on Twitter, Sunday, after the Donda rapper threatened him in a recent post on social media. Hughley trolled West by bringing up Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. "Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill...
Primetimer

Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West calling him a racial slur: “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this"

In a since-deleted Instagram post, West repeatedly used a racial slur to describe The Daily Show host after Noah warned that West's comments about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson could lead to violence. In a comment under the post, Noah wrote how inspiration West has been to him. “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” Noah wrote, according to The Wrap. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. Oh and as for K**n…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."
The Independent

Kanye West’s Instagram account suspended over racial slur attack on Trevor Noah

Kanye West’s Instagram account has been suspended for a post attacking The Daily Show host Trevor Noah with a racial slur, a report says.The rapper’s account has been locked for 24-hours by the social media platform after he insulted Noah, the writing partner of Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.Meta, Instagram’s parent company, view West’s posts as a violation of Instagram’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying, according to TMZ.In his post attacking Noah, West repeatedly referred to him as a “k**n” after the comic said that the situation between West, his ex-wife and Davidson was “terrifying to...
TMZ.com

Luann de Lesseps -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Luann de Lesseps' striking looks have us saying, "money CAN buy you class!" Here's a 41-year-old version of the countess back in 2006 hanging out backstage at New York Fashion Week (left). This was two years before Luann snatched her 'apple' and became a leading cast member of "The Real Housewives of New York City."
E! News

Saint West Shows Off His Singing Skills in Mom Kim Kardashian’s Sweet Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos. Kanye "Ye" West isn't the only one in the family in tune with his musical abilities. And if you needed proof, then look no further than to mom Kim Kardashian's latest video, shared to her Instagram Stories, of their son Saint West. On March 15, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a few snippets of the two side-by-side while they spent some quality time together. In the clips of the mother-son duo, the pair sported a few fun filters before Saint decided to sing along to the tune playing in the background.
The Independent

Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’

Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
Primetimer

Trevor Noah warns Kanye West's feud with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson could turn violent

While The Daily Show host said that the Kardashian-Davidson romance could be a publicity stunt, it's concerning that West has become increasingly more "belligerent" about them being a couple. “Two things can be true,” said Noah. “Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed.” Noah recalled his personal story with his mom being harassed by his stepdad, resulting in her getting shot in the head (and surviving). “I’m not saying Kanye will (do that),” said Noah, according to The Daily Beast. “But as a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘Slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and sh*t might go down.’”
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
