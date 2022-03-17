Lessons from the court to the classroom: Midway second graders catch Zag fever

(Seward, NE) The Riverside boys and girls track teams competed Friday at an Indoor Meet at Concordia. Full results can be found here. Among the boys top performers were Mikey Casson winning the 60. Liam Fagan was 5th in the 60. Kyler Rieken and Hayden Hensley went 5-6 in the 60M Hurdles. In the 200 Casson was 2nd and Fagan 4th. Ayden Salais and JJ Wilson were 2nd and 6th, respectively, in the 400. Salais placed 4th in the 800. Mason McCready ran 4th and Aiden Bell 7th in the 1600. Eric Duhachek placed 4th in the 3200. Grady Jeppesen placed 4th in the high jump. Liam Fagan earned 6th in the long jump. Nate Messerschmidt was 7th in the shot put. The 4X800 meter relay placed 2nd with Grady Jeppesen, Kellen Oliver, Aiden Bell, and Mason McCready.

