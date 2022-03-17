ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Lessons from the court to the classroom: Midway second graders catch Zag fever

By Cory Howard Anchor/Reporter
KHQ Right Now
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe game of basketball can teach us a lot about life. The thrill of victory, the agony of defeat, the value in sportsmanship and how to build a tower out of construction paper and tape that can hold a basketball for 20 seconds straight. Of course, that last one...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Andrew Nembhard and Chet Holmgren earn All-District IX honors

Top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 2 Arizona were well represented on the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District IX team. Gonzaga junior Drew Timme, senior Andrew Nembhard and freshman Chet Holmgren were honored on the 10-player team. Timme was voted District IX player of the year. Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, the former Gonzaga assistant, was named coach of the year.
BASKETBALL
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren named to USBWA All-American Second, Third teams

Hours before Gonzaga took the floor at the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the Bulldogs' Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren were named All-Americans by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Timme was a Second Team All-America selection while Holmgren was named to the Third Team. It was the third time in the last...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Gonzaga Basketball#Fever#Highschoolsports#Gu
Grand Island Independent

As high school soccer in Nebraska continues to grow, many coaches are former star players

High school soccer in Nebraska has been an official sport with a state tournament sponsored by the Nebraska School Activities Association for 34 years. During the early years of the sport, many of the coaches came from a background of coaching youth and club soccer, because not many high school teachers had grown up playing soccer in high school. Or teachers coached soccer, even though they didn't have any experience doing so.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KHQ Right Now

'We're coming in this year with a little more confidence and sureness': Steady-rising Washington State eyeing historic win in second straight NCAA Tournament appearance

RALEIGH, North Carolina – They’ve been hitting milestones at a regular pace over the past two seasons. Considering the Washington State Cougars’ steady ascent, what seems to be the next logical step for the program?. “Win a game in the NCAAs,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge noted earlier...
RALEIGH, NC
WOWT

Ralston High School honors teen at first baseball game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ralston Rams baseball team is expected to take the field for their first game tomorrow but it will be with heavy hearts because one of their teammates will not take the field. Tanner Farrell was shot and killed in a Millard home last Saturday. In...
RALSTON, NE
Western Iowa Today

Riverside tracksters compete at Concordia

(Seward, NE) The Riverside boys and girls track teams competed Friday at an Indoor Meet at Concordia. Full results can be found here. Among the boys top performers were Mikey Casson winning the 60. Liam Fagan was 5th in the 60. Kyler Rieken and Hayden Hensley went 5-6 in the 60M Hurdles. In the 200 Casson was 2nd and Fagan 4th. Ayden Salais and JJ Wilson were 2nd and 6th, respectively, in the 400. Salais placed 4th in the 800. Mason McCready ran 4th and Aiden Bell 7th in the 1600. Eric Duhachek placed 4th in the 3200. Grady Jeppesen placed 4th in the high jump. Liam Fagan earned 6th in the long jump. Nate Messerschmidt was 7th in the shot put. The 4X800 meter relay placed 2nd with Grady Jeppesen, Kellen Oliver, Aiden Bell, and Mason McCready.
RIVERSIDE, IA
The Daily Astorian

High school sports back in full swing

High school sports are expected to feature a full spring season in 2022. After canceled games and events in 2020 and a shortened schedule in 2021, fans of local teams may find that little has changed. Warrenton and Knappa baseball teams are still favored for league titles while Seaside boys golf is looking as strong as ever. Meanwhile, the addition of new talent will make Astoria softball a state power. It all begins this month, when games, events and meets get underway, weather permitting.
ASTORIA, OR
My Country 95.5

Two More NC Students Continue Athletic Journey

Natrona County High School athletes Erin Weibel and Haile Wilhelm are pursuing athletics at the college level. Weibel will be attending Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota to play volleyball and compete in track & field. Weibel was a 4A All-State defensive specialist with 462 digs and 104 service points. NC took 4th place at the 4A State Tournament in 2021. She also competed in the pole vault event in track & field and placed 3rd at the State Indoor Meet in Gillette earlier this month, clearing 10 feet even. Weibel won the Wyoming Invite going 10-6 and the Gillette Invite at 10 feet even during the regular season. She placed 7th at the 4A Outdoor State Championships in the pole vault also at 10 feet even. Black Hills State is a Division II school that plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy