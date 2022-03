WASHINGTON — The end is near for Washington’s mask mandate. Masks will no longer be required in most indoor settings starting at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 11. So, starting Saturday, the state will no longer require masks to be worn in schools, bars, restaurants, markets, stores, gyms, and many other spaces. Masks had been required in Washington state since the most recent mandate went into effect on August 23, 2021.

