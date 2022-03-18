ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Plainview coach named to ROCK mentorship roster

By Ellysa Harris
 23 hours ago
Nico Pierson was recognized at a Plainview ISD Board meeting last month by Coach Johnathon Haddock for his nomination to the Texas High School Coaches Association & Coaches Education Foundation started the ROCK Coaches Mentoring Program.  (Ellysa Harris/Plainview Herald)

When Nico Pierson pictured his future, sports was always part of the equation.

His dad is Christopher Pierson, a former NFL player who spent time with the Buccaneers and with the Vikings, Pierson said. Growing up, there was never a real question whether or not he’d follow his father’s footsteps as an athlete.

He played football in high school and continued his athletic career in college. It was a natural transition for him to coach when he left Wayland Baptist University in 2019.

He always knew he wanted to coach young athletes. As he began his pursuit of that career path, the idea of shaping young minds, too, began to grow on him.

The Wylie-native didn’t look stray too far when he left WBU. He landed a job with Plainview ISD as a special education teacher while taking part in an alternative-certification program. He’s now in his second year of teaching and serving as an assistant coach for Plainview High School.

But being a new teacher has its challenges. The workload can feel overwhelming and can be daunting to newbies, Pierson said.

That’s part of the reason the Texas High School Coaches Association & Coaches Education Foundation started the ROCK Coaches Mentoring Program.

“The mentor program is a program for young coaches who want to be coaches who want to be great inside the classroom as well,” Pierson said.

According to an informational video about the program on the THSCA website, the retention rate of coaches in Texas is an issue the ROCK program aims to combat.

“We’re losing about 20 percent of our coaches and most of those are good young coaches in their first through their fifth year,” said Coach Joe Martin, executive director of the program, in the video.

To be a part of the program, those new coaches/teachers must first be nominated. There is limited space. The 2022 class of R.O.C.K. nominees includes 134 individuals from around the state. It lists four individuals from Plainview ISD including Pierson, AJ Perez, Donte Irving and Jacob Boswell.

Pierson was nominated by Head Football Coach Johnathon Haddock, who recognized him for the nomination during a Plainview ISD Board meeting in February. Superintendent H.T. Sanchez presented Pierson with a pin and took a few minutes to speak with him just prior to the start of the meeting.

The program pairs each mentee with a mentor from a pool spanning the entire state. The mentors will be there for their mentees almost as a coach helping them navigate the year.

Pierson is anticipated to meet his mentor next week.

“The biggest reason why I’m extremely excited about this program is because of the networking that I would be getting and the chance to work with the best coaches in Texas,” Pierson said.

It’s a great deal, he added.

“I love my job,” Pierson said.

