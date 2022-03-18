ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Late Afternoon District Heights Shooting: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wilBN_0eiXArYF00
Prince George's Police Photo Credit: Prince George's Police/Jether Bonds

Prince George's County police were on scene of a fatal shooting that occurred in the 6400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in District Heights, the department said on Twitter.

Officers first responded to the area shortly before 5 p.m. Upon arrival, they found one an adult man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to establish suspect(s) and motive. Anyone with information is asked to call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Public Safety#Twitter#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

National Concerns Grow Over Missing Baltimore Teenager

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from Baltimore, authorities said. Jamya Weaver, 13, has been missing since Wednesday, March 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to one Facebook post, she was last seen at 908 Saratoga Street...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

'Paralyzed For Being Black': Family Says Unarmed NJ Man Was Shot Unjustly By Police

A New Jersey man is suing the City of Trenton claiming that he was unjustly shot by police while unarmed, causing paralysis from the chest down. Jajuan R. Henderson, 29, was getting iced tea from his car — which was parallel parked outside the Centre Street home he was visiting — when he was “boxed in” by an unidentified dark-colored vehicle shortly after midnight on Saturday, Feb. 12, according to a release from Zeff Law Firm.
Daily Voice

Bridgeport Man Charged In Kidnapping, Carjacking

A Fairfield County man already in jail on other offenses was charged in connection with an alleged carjacking and kidnapping that took place last year. The incident took place when on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, when a man was walking from the Pleasant Moments gentleman's club in Bridgeport to his Dodge Ram pickup when several people walked up to him, armed with guns, Bridgeport Detective Martin Heanue said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Nassau County Boy Found

A Long Island teen who went missing has been located. Edwin Rodriguez, age 16, of Roosevelt, was last seen leaving his home around 8 a.m., Thursday, March 17, according to the Nassau County Police. On Friday afternoon, March 18, police announced he's been found. Original report:. Police are asking the...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

South Jersey Party Host Where 3 Were Killed Admits To Gun Possession Charge: Prosecutor

The host of a party where three people were killed and 11 wounded in Cumberland County has pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge, authorities said. Darrell M. Dawkins, 31, was not accused of firing a gun during the May 22, 2021, mass shooting in Fairfield Township, but a handgun was found in the trunk of his car afterward, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Nassau County Girl

An alert has been issued seeking the public’s assistance in locating a teenage girl who has been reported missing. The Nassau County Police Missing Person Squad is attempting to track down 15-year-old Heimy Rodezno-Flores, who was last seen at 2 a.m. on Friday, March 18 on video in her Hempstead home.
Daily Voice

Autocorrect Error Send SWAT To PA Neighborhood: Police

A building was cleared and people were asked to avoid a neighbor after someone's autocorrect caused a big misunderstanding, according to officials and multiple media outlets. A text from a friend with a typo due to autocorrect. The text was meant to say “fire alarm,” but it autocorrected to “firear…
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

4 Children Hospitalized In Early Morning Baltimore Fire

Multiple children were hospitalized in a fire that broke out at a two-story home Friday morning, fire officials said. Baltimore Fire reported the fire, which broke out at a row home in the 2900 block of East Monument Street, just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Mar, 18. The children, ages...
Daily Voice

PA Man Who Assaulted Teen Sought By Police After Escaping House Arrest

A man who assaulted a 16-year-old is being sought by police after he escaped from house arrest, according to a release by the police. Chambersburg police are asking the public for help locating Elijah Pough Jr., 46, originally of Steelton, who escaped from GPS monitored house arrest in Chambersburg on Thursday, Mar. 17, according to a release by the police department.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
235K+
Followers
38K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy