1 Dead In Late Afternoon District Heights Shooting: Police

Prince George's Police Photo Credit: Prince George's Police/Jether Bonds

Prince George's County police were on scene of a fatal shooting that occurred in the 6400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in District Heights, the department said on Twitter.

Officers first responded to the area shortly before 5 p.m. Upon arrival, they found one an adult man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to establish suspect(s) and motive. Anyone with information is asked to call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.