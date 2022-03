90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva, who hails from Ukraine, shared with her Instagram followers that her mother is safe amid the ongoing crisis in her home country. Natalie moved from Ukraine to the United States to marry her now estranged husband, Mike, and a big part of her 90 Day Fiancé story was her extremely close relationship with her mother, Nelia. Nelia was a big fan of Mike, although Mike and Natalie are no longer together or are on good terms. Natalie, who is now living in Florida after moving out of Sequim, Washington, following her split from Mike, shared an update with fans on Monday.

17 DAYS AGO