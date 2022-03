When you don’t have time to whip up dinner, having helpful staples on hand in your freezer can be a real life saver. Whether it’s a quick protein like crispy fish fillets that you can serve with rice or a salad or a complete meal in a bag like chicken lo mein with veggies, frozen food can really come through in a pinch – especially on days when your fridge is running on empty. Even breakfast and lunch can benefit from quality freezer foods like berries for fresh smoothies or a cheesy burrito you can microwave and eat on the go.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO