Ken Jennings has broken his own Jeopardy! appearance record. The game show contestant and multi-winner set a win streak of 74 games won in a row in 2004. His record has yet to be broken. The only to come close recently is champion Amy Schneider. Her 40-game win streak ended in Jan. 2022. Jennings doesn't plan on competing on the show anymore, but he is on the show's payroll. Last December, Sony announced that both Ken Jennings and former The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik would team up to host the trivia competition show all 2022. The show that aired on Friday, March 11 marked a big milestone for Jennings. He hosted his 100th game.

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO