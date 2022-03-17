Smooth sailing for Duke in round one of NCAA tournament? | On Site

Ohio State men’s basketball forward Kyle Young will not return to Sunday’s second round NCAA Tournament game against Villanova. Young, who has suffered multiple concussions over the past year, suffered a blow to the head in the second half of Sunday’s game. CBS’s cameras made sure to...
Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
LOUISVILLE, Kent — The 9th seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs got off to a nightmare start against number one seed Louisville as the Bulldogs trailed 14-0 to start the game. Gonzaga came all the way back to take the lead in the first half before falling 68-59 to the Cardinals to end the season for Gonzaga.
The No. 9-seed TCU Horned Frogs (20-12) meet the No. 8-seed Seton Hall Pirates (21-10) in San Diego Friday for a first-round South Region game in the NCAA Championship Tournament. Tip-off at Viejas Arena is set for 9:57 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the TCU vs. Seton Hallodds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
The No. 15 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks (20-11) meet the No. 7 seed Murray State Racers (31-2) in the second round of the East Region. Tip from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Saint Peter's vs. Murray State odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
Sunday's Michigan State-Duke Round of 32 matchup means it's Tom Izzo vs. Coach K for one last time. This will be the sixth meeting between the legendary head coaches in the NCAA Tournament, with Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils holding a 4-1 edge of Izzo's Spartans. The last such meeting was in 2019 when Michigan State edged Duke 68-67 in the Elite Eight. The only other second-round matchup was in 1994 when the Blue Devils won 85-74.
Detroit Country Day girls basketball coach Jerica Williams didn't even need to say it afterward. The entire crowd at Friday's Division 2 semifinal could see for themselves just how angry the Yellowjackets were. Ari'Yana Wiggins spent almost the entire second half on the bench with a towel covering her face.
Comments / 0