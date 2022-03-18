ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSG Names Lucas Watson President of Sphere Venues

By Taylor Mims
Billboard
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness brand veteran Lucas Watson has been tapped to lead Madison Square Garden Entertainment Sphere venues. Watson will officially join the company on March 28 as president, MSG Sphere. The first MSG Sphere venue – MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas – is currently under construction and...

