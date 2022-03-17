ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to star in FX's Scent of Burnt Flowers

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Emmy-winning Watchman alum is attached to star in FX's six-episode limited series adaptation of Blitz Bazawule’s upcoming debut novel The...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Emile Hirsch starring in crime thriller Gemini Lounge

Emile Hirsch will star in the crime thriller 'Gemini Lounge'. The movie will be directed by Danny A. Abeckaser and follows demoted detective Bobby Belucci (Hirsch), who is given the opportunity to go undercover and take down the mob's most ruthless killer. However, his life and only shot at redemption...
MOVIES
E! News

The Fate of The Batman's HBO Max Prequel Series Revealed

Watch: Best On-Screen "Batman" Chemistry: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz & More!. Batman might be heating up the box office at the moment—but don't expect to see him on your TV any time soon. A rumored HBO Max prequel series centered around the Gotham City Police Department has been put...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Jack Black to reprise his Po role in Netflix's Kung Fu Panda animated series

In DreamWorks Animation's Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, "a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons," per Variety. "Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way." This is the third Kung Fu Panda series based on the movie franchise. Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny aired for one season on Amazon.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Burnt#The Scent#Film Star#Fx#Ghanaian
GeekyGadgets

Ambulance thriller film stars Gyllenhaal, Abdul-Mateen II and González

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Ambulance starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González. “Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever.” The film is based on the 2005 Danish film of the same name by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen and has been directed and produced by Michael Bay.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde

Eve is loving motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet video of herself cuddling her son. Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After A Madea Homecoming's Premiere, Tyler Perry Wants Fans To 'Get Ready' For Netflix Movie

Tyler Perry toured his Madea’s Farewell Tour through to early 2020 with the intention of saying goodbye to his famed character for once and for all. But following the events of COVID and how “polarized” the world has become since Madea’s final curtain call, the entertainment legend has decided to return to the character in partnership with Netflix for A Madea Homecoming, which hits the service this Friday.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Batman: 8 Actors We'd Love To See Play Mr. Freeze In Matt Reeves' Series

Considering how Christopher Nolan’s goal with his live-action Batman movies was to bring Batman into the real world, it was always safe to assume we would never see Mr. Freeze face off against Christian Bale. However, as Matt Reeves’ approach appears to be making Batman’s world real, it does not seem like too much of a stretch that we could see the chilling foe face off against Robert Pattinson.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in March

Zack Synder’s historical actioner 300, the Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise-led Interview With the Vampire and Robin Williams’ family adventure Jumanji are among the titles leaving Netflix in March. A big-screen adaptation of Frank Miller and  Lynn Varley’s comic series, Snyder directed and co-wrote 300 — a fictionalized retelling of the Persian Wars’ Battle of Thermopylae — alongside Kurt Johnstad and Michael B. Gordon. Executive produced by Miller, the film stars Gerard Butler as King Leonidas, who leads 300 Spartans into battle against the Persian “God-King” and his more than 300,000 soldiers. The movie, which will leave Netflix on March 30, also...
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

HBO Max Orders Batman Spinoff Series The Penguin, Starring Colin Farrell

Given the success of The Batman, which opened to $134 million at the U.S. box office last week, it’s no surprise HBO Max has ordered a straight-to-series spinoff. Tentatively titled The Penguin, the limited series sees Colin Farrell reprising his role as Batman’s adversary the Penguin and expands upon the world that director Matt Reeves created in the film.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

27 Movies Starring Oscar Winner Jared Leto

Jared Leto may have gotten his start on television with the cult classic "My So-Called Life," but the actor quickly made a name for himself as a star of the silver screen. Leto — who won an Oscar in 2014 for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" — has a huge filmography under his belt, ranging from indie films to box-office hits. Those movies include his turns in superhero films — the actor has played iconic comic book characters like DC's the Joker and Marvel's Morbius — and his portrayals of real-life people, like Paolo Gucci in 2021's "House of Gucci."
MOVIES
Collider

10 Most Anticipated Films From Netflix's 2022 Movie Trailer

In just one week on Netflix, users spent upwards of 152 million hours streaming the star-studded disaster film, Don’t Look Up. This wasn’t the streaming service’s first original story - and most definitely not the last - but it spurred a growing interest in what Netflix can offer viewers going forward.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Leslie Jones is headed to Starz's BMF

The comedian and SNL alum is the latest in a growing list of strong female characters joining Season 2 of 50 Cent's Black Mafia Family period drama, playing Federal Agent Tracy Chambers. "Smart and calculating, Chambers knows how to maneuver the bureaucracy that comes with carrying a badge, according to Deadline. "Years on the streets facing the most dangerous drug dealers have shaped her into a formidable hard charger. She suffers no fools and has a wicked wit to back it up." Jones can currently be seen on HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death, playing pirate queen Spanish Jackie. She also hosts ABC's Supermarket Sweep.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy