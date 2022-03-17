Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to star in FX's Scent of Burnt Flowers
The Emmy-winning Watchman alum is attached to star in FX's six-episode limited series adaptation of Blitz Bazawule’s upcoming debut novel The...www.primetimer.com
The Emmy-winning Watchman alum is attached to star in FX's six-episode limited series adaptation of Blitz Bazawule’s upcoming debut novel The...www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0