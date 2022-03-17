Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to star in FX's Scent of Burnt Flowers

In DreamWorks Animation's Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, "a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons," per Variety. "Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way." This is the third Kung Fu Panda series based on the movie franchise. Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny aired for one season on Amazon.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO