Sonia Manzano pays tribute to Emilio Delgado, her Sesame Street husband

Day by day. Kelly Rizzo is opening up about her experience grieving in the public eye after the death of her husband, Bob Saget. “I just wanted to take a second to say to everybody that it has not gone unnoticed. I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support,” the Illinois native, 42, noted in a series of videos shared via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 1. “I have had people who were strangers that now have become friends on Instagram. So many people have shared their stories with me of the loss that you’ve been through, and you’ve poured out your heart, and it’s just really kind that you’ve tried to help me by sharing your stories.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO