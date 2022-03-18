Get on the certification track with this CompTIA course bundle

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Despite inflation and some economic challenges, companies are hiring like crazy and many industries are seeing amazing growth. With all that demand, it's a great time for individuals to diversify their skill-sets and make themselves more indispensable in a rapidly evolving world. For many, that means learning IT skills. And if you want to get into a lucrative IT career, The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle is a great place to start.

This massive 15-course bundle is led by iCollege, an official partner of CompTIA. Established in 2003, iCollege has been one of the web's most trusted elearning marketplaces for nearly two decades, having helped thousands of individuals and Fortune 500 companies learn today's most valuable skills.

Even if you have no idea where to begin your information technology journey, this bundle can help. It casts a wide net, covering 15 of CompTIA's top certification exams so you can try out study materials at your leisure to see what clicks. There's a course on basic IT fundamentals and an introduction to CompTIA's base certification, A+. Additionally, there are training materials on networking, cybersecurity, software project management, cloud administration, Linux, and much more. The bundle offers a comprehensive overview of the skills that the most successful IT managers have today, giving you a great foundation for working in enterprise IT. You just have to decide the order that you want to start learning each skill. It's frankly an embarrassment of riches.

CompTIA is the world's leading certifying body for IT careers. Get yours on the right track with The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle, now on sale for $79 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.