Alaska US Senate candidate Tshibaka rips 'spectrum of deception' as media blames Putin for inflation

By Charles Creitz
Fox News
Fox News
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAlaska U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka spoke with Fox News Digital on Tuesday about how some mainstream media and Democrats are shifting blame for inflation and gas price spikes from the on Russian President Vladimir Putin amid his invasion of Ukraine. Under President Trump, the U.S. was energy independent,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
