Conway police make $500,000 drug bust

CONWAY, Ark. – After a months-long investigation, on Thursday Conway arrested two men and took $500,000 of drugs off the streets.

According to investigators, police executed a search warrant on Tuesday which led to the arrest of Trence Woods and Allen Morales.

In all, 24.5 pounds of meth was recovered from Woods’ home, with an approximate street value of $555,800.

Arkansas State Police, the Morrilton Police Department, Conway County Sheriff’s Office, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and the 20 th Judicial District DTF assisted in the investigation.

Trence Woods is now facing charges of trafficking a controlled substance, maintaining a drug premise within 1,000 feet of a drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture or conceal methamphetamine.

Allen Morales is facing charges of trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.

