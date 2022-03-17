ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Director, cast of ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ talk acting in horror, picking roles, prepping for intensity

By Noah Levine
thedailytexan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Bodies Bodies Bodies,” a horror-comedy hybrid from the iconic company A24, contains an impressive ensemble cast featuring Rachel Sennott (“Shiva Baby”), Chase Sui Wonders (“Generation”), Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Pete Davidson (“The King of Staten Island”), Lee Pace (“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”), Myha’la Herrold (“Plan B”) and Amandla Stenberg...

thedailytexan.com

The Associated Press

Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south

BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, officials said. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. The flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast, it added.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city. Even as Russia intensified its attempt to pummel Mariupol into surrender, its offensive...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

The battle for Ukraine’s strategic port of Mariupol raged on Monday, as Ukraine rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city and Russian bombardment continued. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Azov Sea port...
MILITARY
Fox News

Marine Corps identifies four service members killed in plane crash during NATO exercise

The U.S. Marine Corps released the identities on Sunday of four service members who died when their aircraft crashed during a NATO exercise in the Arctic Circle on Friday. The four fallen Marines, who were assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing, are Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Indiana, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Massachusetts, Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Ohio, and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

David Beckham turns over Instagram account to doctor in Ukraine

David Beckham on Sunday handed his social media channels including his Instagram and Facebook feeds to a Ukrainian doctor to share what life is like in a perinatal hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country. The soccer superstar, who has 71.6 million followers on Instagram, turned...
CELEBRITIES
Amandla Stenberg
Lee Pace
Pete Davidson

