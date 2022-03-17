ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Ray already leaving mark on Mariners camp

MLB
 1 day ago

PEORIA, Ariz. -- It was just a live BP session, but if it weren’t for the back-field setting in mid-March, one might’ve assumed that it was a heated Major League game in the thick of the regular season. Robbie Ray approached and unleashed each pitch with deliberation and...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Former Yankees slugger latches on with Mariners

TAMPA — Former Yankees first baseman Mike Ford is getting another chance to prove his rookie success was no fluke. After spending the 2021 season playing for three organizations — the Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals — Ford signed a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
MLB
Popculture

Why Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Is One of the Highest-Paid Reds in 2022

Ken Griffey Jr., a Baseball Hall of Famer, hasn't played professional baseball in 12 years but is about to make a lot of money from the Cincinnati Reds this year. According to CBS Sports, Griffey will be paid $3.6 million by the Reds, placing him No. 6 on the payroll. This leads to the question of why is Griffey getting money from the Reds this year despite not being an active player?
MLB
MyNorthwest.com

Biggest Mariners Questions in ’22: Who can replace Kyle Seager’s RBI production?

While one of the most anticipated seasons in Mariners history is on hold until the MLB lockout ends, we’re not letting that get in our way of breaking down why 2022 should be a big year for baseball in Seattle. Keep your eye on SeattleSports.com as we continue our series of articles looking at important topics for the Mariners. In the coming days, we will be focusing on the lineup.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Blue Jays acquire 3B Matt Chapman from Oakland for 4 players

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players on Wednesday. A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season. He was a first-time All-Star in 2019.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Kelenic
Person
Steven Souza Jr.
Person
Cy Young
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Jerry Dipoto
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners’ Dipoto: Focus is SP via trade; whether M’s may add another bat

The Mariners made a major trade this week by acquiring All-Star sluggers Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez from the Cincinnati Reds to lengthen and boost the lineup. Comments by general manager Jerry Dipoto shortly after the deal made some fans uneasy, however, as he told reporters that the Mariners’ lineup is likely set heading into the 2022 season and that free agency didn’t go Seattle’s way post-lockout.
MLB
MLB

With Clevinger, Darvish healthy, Padres rotation falling into place

PEORIA, Ariz. -- The Padres entered the offseason with questions aplenty about the state of their starting rotation. They arrived in Peoria this week and appear to have gotten some favorable answers to those questions. ﻿Mike Clevinger﻿, coming off a second Tommy John surgery in 2020? Ready to go, and...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Major League#Mariners
MLB

Buxton: 'Nothing's holding me back now'

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Manager Rocco Baldelli's early-spring appraisal of Byron Buxton was that the Twins' center fielder "seems very free to just go out there and play." "Knowing him and watching him, the fact he can just show up to the ballfield and play now, it means everything," Baldelli added Wednesday.
MLB
MLB

'I want to be here until I'm done': TA talks future with White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- When the offseason tunes up, Tim Anderson usually tunes out. The All-Star White Sox shortstop puts in plenty of work to continue improving his game and get ready for the upcoming season, but otherwise those months are all about his wife, two daughters and family. He doesn’t concern himself with the Hot Stove rumor mill or the churned-out deals.
MLB
MLB

Here's what to know about new A's prospect J.T. Ginn

MESA, Ariz. -- J.T. Ginn is new to the A’s organization, but his talent has long been on the club’s radar. Ginn, who was acquired alongside fellow right-handed pitcher Adam Oller from the Mets in exchange for Chris Bassitt on March 12, first caught the eye of A’s scouts in 2020. Back then, the righty from Mississippi State had established himself as one of the premier pitchers in the SEC. He posted a 3.13 ERA in 17 starts with 105 strikeouts across 86 1/3 innings as a freshman and capped that season with six scoreless innings against Louisville in the College World Series.
MLB
MLB

Boone expects to see vintage Rizzo in 2022

TAMPA, Fla. -- As ﻿Anthony Rizzo﻿ waited patiently for a deal to surface last week, he went to a local ballfield in Delray Beach, Fla., to take some swings in preparation for the upcoming season. But as he walked onto the field, there was a problem. “The sprinklers...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

'Excited is probably an understatement': Dodgers react to Freeman signing

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner were going through Twitter. Austin Barnes was scrolling on Instagram. Max Muncy got word from his wife. Trea Turner and AJ Pollock were getting their phones blown up by friends. All of them got the same news. Freddie Freeman is coming to...
MLB
MLB

Mariners active in starting pitching market ... if price is right

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Though they might not outright say it, it’s clear that the Mariners would like to add another impact starting pitcher, and preferably soon. Yet unless asking prices come down on some of their top trade targets, it’s possible that they fill the role in-house. Matt Brash, the club’s No. 9 prospect, is probably the leading candidate among that group, but Levi Stoudt (No. 8) has also impressed this spring and will be in the mix. Justus Sheffield might be the most logical contender from an experience standpoint, but the club would like to see the left-hander regain a feel for his offspeed pitches and better overall command. Nick Margevicius is also back from surgery to repair symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome.
MLB
MLB

Bryant acquisition affirms Rockies' faith in themselves

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Full disclosure: Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez unabashedly said the other day, “We’re going to the playoffs.” A somewhat doubting Thomas didn’t quote him. But Thursday, the day after news broke of Kris Bryant’s reported $182 million, seven-year move to the Rockies,...
MLB
MLB

With Freeman on board, where do Dodgers stars fit on diamond?

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Once ﻿Freddie Freeman﻿ agreed to a reported six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers late Wednesday night, the popular exercise from just about everyone was to draw up a projected starting lineup. That’s something even Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has done, ever since hearing about...
MLB
MLB

DeJong got out of his head and into the cage

JUPITER, Fla. -- There was a time early in Paul DeJong﻿’s Major League Baseball career that the game seemed to come easy for him, and the less that he thought about baseball, the better he actually performed. However, when those heady times of 2017, ’18 and ’19 inexplicably...
MLB
MLB

Tigers like pitching additions, but 'still want to improve'

LAKELAND, Fla. -- While the Tigers introduced new reliever Andrew Chafin on Thursday, executive vice president and general manager Al Avila continued his search for more pitching help, particularly a starter. It has not been easy. “I think we’ve taken care of most of our needs,” Avila said. “Obviously, the...
MLB
MLB

How would Schwarber fit atop Phils' lineup?

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Kyle Schwarber could join the Phillies as early as this weekend, but manager Joe Girardi does not need to see his new left fielder in person to start thinking about where he could hit him in the lineup. He is already thinking about it. “You get a...
MLB
MLB

Vlad Jr.: 'Now you guys are going to see the movie'

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- The star of 2021 already has the quote of 2022. “What we did last year was a trailer. Now, you guys are going to see the movie,” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said Thursday. Everything Guerrero does in camp seems to drip with stardom. From the white Ferrari...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy