Restaurants

‘Bad Axe’ offers intimate view of Asian-American family, their restaurant during COVID-19 pandemic

By Zoe Tzanis
thedailytexan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector David Siev invites audiences into his living room for an immersive non-fiction family drama about life, loss, love and triumph during the COVID-19 pandemic in “Bad Axe.” This intimate documentary follows the Siev family through the pandemic month by month, documenting how their family restaurant endures lockdown restrictions, how they...

Culpeper Star Exponent

Asian American restaurant owner says pandemic-fueled racism closed his Richmond restaurant of 18 years

“Go back to your country,” the customer yelled. “Take the disease with you.”. It was April 2020. After closing for weeks due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Yong Shin had just reopened K-Town Kitchen & Bar for takeout and delivery. Like other Richmond businesses, in addition to installing Plexiglas service windows and taking other precautions, Shin’s restaurant was requiring people to wear masks. The first customer to walk in that day refused, prompting the angry outburst at the Korean American restaurant owner.
RICHMOND, VA
Wbaltv.com

2 years later: A look at how some restaurants did during COVID-19 pandemic

Restauranteurs said this feels like the first normal St. Patrick's Day since the COVID-19 pandemic forced shutdowns and restrictions, but the Restaurant Association of Maryland said eateries fared better than expected over the last two years. Two years ago, restaurants had to be closed and some weren't ever able to...
MARYLAND STATE
thedailytexan.com

David Siev talks evolution of ‘Bad Axe,’ capturing intimate family moments, family’s restaurant

When David Siev moved from New York back to his hometown of Bad Axe, Michigan, and began filming his family and their efforts to maintain their family business, he had no idea this casual footage would transform into a full-length feature documentary. Even less expected was the documentary’s premiere at SXSW on March 14, which received a standing ovation.
BAD AXE, MI
State
Michigan State
#Asian American#Family Restaurant#American Family#Food Drink#Bad Axe
