A man, a camera, and lots of ghosts. Deadstream, one of this year’s SXSW Midnighters, is a creative take on the found footage genre. The indie horror comedy follows Shawn Ruddy, a washed up YouTube star’s attempt at internet redemption following a stunt that left him disgraced and his channel demonetized. Famous for Jackass-esque escapades, Shawn faces his fears by way of funny stunts. In order to win back fans, this time he will livestream a night locked in an abandoned mansion that’s said to be haunted by a multitude of spirits.

