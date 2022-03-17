ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How I Met Your Father's 20-episode Season 2 order will allow it mystery to "breathe," but will there be a binge release?

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Co-creator Isaac Aptaker tells TVLine having double Season 1's episodes to work with...

‘NCIS’ Delivers Its Best Episode of the Season & Sets up a New Mystery (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 19, Episode 13 “The Helpers.”]. NCIS both delivers the best episode of the season yet — one that’s very emotional, very personal for the team, and with very high stakes — and sets up a new, multi-episode arc, one with a nemesis who has proven just how dangerous he is.
Liz Phair is "so disgustingly pleased with myself" after she was name-dropped on Netflix's Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.

"listening to @catcohen The Twist? .. She’s Gorgeous! on Netflix, thoroughly enjoying her performance when she name-checks me in the last song and I am now so disgustingly pleased with myself," tweeted the singer-songwriter. "There’s something so Gen x about wanting our meta to happen irl." Catherine Cohen responded: "omg i luv u!! thank u for watching."
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Stars Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray Pay ‘Tribute’ to Brian Dietzen Ahead of Show’s Return

“NCIS” stars Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray had a special message for fans on Instagram this week. The two actors shared a short clip from on-set, hyping up viewers for the return of “NCIS” after a few weeks off the air. Season 9, Episode 13 premieres this Monday, and it’s unlike any ordinary installment. The episode marks actor Brian Dietzen’s screenwriting debut, and Murray and Valderrama are absolutely stoked on it.
NBC Cancels ‘Ordinary Joe’ After Only 1 Season, More Shows Getting the Axe

Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year extensions for each. Going into the fall season, the shows will be entering season 11, season 8 and season 10, respectively.
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia confirms next TV role

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has lined up his next big TV drama, as he's been cast in the pilot for new series The Company You Keep. The Wrap reports that the actor, who plays Jack Pearson on This Is Us, will both star in and executive produce the new show, which will air on ABC.
The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of March 13

Click here to read the full article. This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find 13 series debuts (including Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in WeCrashed,...
Fox's Welcome to Flatch shows the pitfalls of adapting British comedies for American viewers

The American remake of the BBC3 2017-2020 mockumentary This Country "is nowhere near the misfire that a show like NBC’s Coupling was, but it’s also definitely nowhere near the success that the American version of The Office came to be," says LaToya Ferguson. "Developed by executive producer Jenny Bicks, with Paul Feig (an alum of The Office) also serving as executive producer (and director of a few of the season’s episodes, including the pilot), something is definitely lost in this new approach to the mild-mannered series. Like This Country (created by brother-sister duo Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper, who also starred as cousins Kerry and 'Kurtan'), Welcome to Flatch centers on young adults in a rural setting, specifically cousins-slash-codependent best friends Kelly (Chelsea Holmes) and 'Shrub' (Sam Straley). And where This Country took place in a small village in the Cotswolds, Welcome to Flatch is set in the fictional Ohio town of Flatch. With this rural living comes town rituals, eccentricities, legends, and other mundanities, with everyone knowing each other’s business. But the biggest change between the two series, right off the bat, is that Welcome to Flatch is much more of an ensemble show, compared to the two-hander approach to This Country. And to that end, Welcome to Flatch is able to create a fuller and bigger world not unlike the character-rich universe of NBC’s Parks and Recreation. But turning Flatch into an ensemble proves to be the show’s biggest strength and weakness when it comes to its cast of colorful characters."
A Ten Year-Old Ben Affleck Made His Screen Debut on This PBS Series

The humble beginnings of A-List actors can be a fascinating journey through guest starring roles on big hits — like Tom Hanks on The Love Boat — or starring roles in out-of-the-way experiments — like Renee Zellweger on Showtime's Rebel Highway. But few trips on the wayback machine are as fascinating as when you uncover a childhood performance of a future star. Some actors, like Jodie Foster, have been with us since childhood and never left, growing up on camera all the while. Others — like Natasha Lyonne — popped up as a kid in some commercials before eventually emerging years later as a full-fledged adult. Not Ben Affleck, though. You couldn't stretch the definition of the term enough to call him a child star, but he did act in his childhood. The earliest and most curious role of the Early Affleck era was definitely the educational program The Voyage of the Mimi, and luckily the show is available to stream on YouTube to satisfy all of our Affleckian curiosities.
Netflix unveils the trailer for Anatomy of a Scandal

Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend star in the six-episode adaptation of Sarah Vaughan's bestselling novel on the scandal among the British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake, from Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and former House of Cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson. Anatomy of a Scandal premieres April 15.
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

