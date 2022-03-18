ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Madison Cawthorn Stars In Russian TV Propaganda For Calling Zelenskyy A Thug

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 7 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282kWr_0eiX4MEV00

Calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug” has reportedly made right-wing firebrand Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) a star of Russian TV propaganda.

NBC News correspondent Raf Sanchez, who is back in the U.S. after three weeks working in Moscow, tweeted a clip from Russian state TV on Thursday showing Cawthorn attacking Zelenskyy as his country was being invaded and bombed by Russia.

“Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug ,” Cawthorn, who is running for reelection in November, told supporters earlier this month in an appearance in Asheville, North Carolina. “Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”

Since then, Sanchez tweeted, Russian state TV has “jumped” on Cawthorn’s comments and played them “over and over.” The journalist said he was exposed to a heavy dose of televised propaganda in Moscow, where TVs in the NBC bureau are tuned to Russian state-controlled broadcasts.

In contrast, President Joe Biden said Thursday at a St. Patrick’s Day event on Capitol Hill that it was “ murderous dictator ” Russian President Vladimir Putin who was a “ pure thug ” for waging an “immoral war against the people of Ukraine.”

Another American darling of the Kremlin and Russian state TV has been Fox News host Tucker Carlson , who has repeatedly bashed Ukraine and Zelenskyy and defended Putin. The Kremlin asked state-controlled Russian media to highlight Carlson’s broadcasts “as much as possible,” according to a leaked Russian government memo obtained by Mother Jones .

Sanchez noted that he saw “a lot of clips of Fox’s Tucker Carlson criticizing the U.S. or Ukraine. Like several times a day.”

Some of Russia’s misinformation broadly characterizes Ukrainians as neo-Nazis, according to Sanchez. He posted a video from Russian state TV “claiming to show a Nazi flag in a captured Ukrainian base.”

Other Russian media stories have emphasized that rising gas prices in the U.S. proved that sanctions against Russia weren’t working, showcased “heroic” Russian soldiers , or still hadn’t updated troop deaths since March 2 , Sanchez noted.

After video of Cawthorn’s “thug” remark first surfaced, the congressman tweeted that he also thought Putin’s actions in Ukraine were disgusting. But he took another dig at Zelenskyy, saying he “ should not push misinformation on America ,” and did not elaborate any further.

In a statement Wednesday following Zelenskyy’s remarks to Congress , Cawthorn apparently changed his tune, saying that the “Ukrainian people’s resilience in the face of Russian aggression ” has “inspired the world.”

Cawthorn did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment about appearing in Russian war propaganda.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 155

Marquez Conrad
10h ago

I’m sure his parents are proud! I, on the other hand, live in his district and am disgusted! He does NOT represent the vast majority of honest, responsible western NC citizens he sadly claims.

Reply(12)
59
alan1980
19h ago

Send Cawthirn & Carlson to Ukraine, and put them in front of the Russian Tanks. With no weapons or armor. Carlson can push the wheelchair

Reply(10)
94
My Mindset
10h ago

Of course Putin is going to used American lawmaker’s words against them… and the ridiculously stupid GOP gives him the ammunition…

Reply
67
Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks anger by calling decorated veteran Alexander Vindman ‘clueless’ and a ‘clown’ in Ukraine row

There has been an angry reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene after she branded decorated veteran and former national security adviser Alexander Vindman a “clown” on Twitter for rebuking her for comments she made about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican representative from Georgia was attempting to blame President Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday when she posted on Twitter: “Tragically, people are dying because of Biden’s poor decision-making leading up to Putin declaring war on Ukraine.”Ms Greene continued: “Biden’s weakness and failure as a leader not only has put America last but is a danger to the...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Zelensky says it's a 'pity' Biden and the West's support came after the war started and the 'end of the world has arrived' in defiant news conference as US warns 90% of Putin's border forces have now crossed into Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the US and the West had acted too late to protect his country from the might of the Russian army and described how 'the end of the world has arrived' during a news conference on Thursday. He appealed for more help during a defiant appearance...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tucker Carlson
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propaganda#Government Of Ukraine#Russian World#Ukrainian#Nbc News#Heartland Signal#Republican
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
MSNBC

Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

Chris Hayes on the “stunning” number of estimated Russian casualties in just two weeks: “This might be one of the things that Vladimir Putin fears most. Because no amount of propaganda, no amount of state media can lie to you about whether your son is dead or alive.”March 10, 2022.
POLITICS
Dayton Daily Magazine

“He doesn’t know what’s going on with ANYTHING!,” former White House doctor says Biden is not capable of running America, asks to resign

Since winning the Election in 2020 and taking over the White House office, America’s president Joe Biden has made numerous gaffes and mistakes during his public appearances becoming the main target of dozens of Republican representatives and health experts known to have close ties with the Republican party asking him to resign claiming he is not capable of running our country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

HuffPost

6K+
Followers
409
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy