Ohio State Buckeyes share bonds with fellow NCAA Tournament teams in Pittsburgh

By Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 23 hours ago
PITTSBURGH – Eight teams spread equally across two regions currently call PPG Paints Arena home. Friday, that number will be halved as the first-round NCAA Tournament site hosts its first slate of games, one that gets underway when No. 7 seed Ohio State faces No. 10 seed Loyola Chicago at 12:15 p.m.

While the eight teams here range from Chattanooga to Villanova, many of them still have ties to the Buckeyes. One player was once teammates with forward E.J. Liddell. Another played prep ball with center Zed Key. One coach even coached current Buckeyes assistant coach Ryan Pedon, who at season’s end will take over at Illinois State, when he was in college.

With the Buckeyes and Ramblers preparing to face each other Friday, here’s a look at the multiple ties between Ohio State and their other seven March Madness hopefuls, plus a local kid who will get his shot against the Buckeyes and some ties to the city and host university.

Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell, Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith won title together

After three seasons at Belleville (Illinois) East, Smith transferred to Belleville West for his senior season in 2017-18. There, he teamed up with E.J. Liddell, a junior, to help lead the team to its first state title.

Smith enrolled at Wright State in 2018-19, spent a season there and transferred to Chattanooga, where he is in his second season.

“We both were able to be successful together, and now we're both successful on our own journeys,” Smith said. “We've been in communication since we've been here, so it's kind of crazy how we got put in the same region for the tournament. It's really a blessing for sure.”

“We've known each other since we were kids,” Liddell said. “We played football probably third in grade, so I've known him my whole life and won a state championship together. And I'm happy he's having a successful career at Chattanooga. This year he's been one of the best players in the nation. Efficient and playing well, so happy for him.”

The Mocs, a No. 13 seed, will face No. 4 seed Illinois on Friday at 6:15 p.m. Smith is averaging a team-high 20.1 points per game and pulling down 6.7 rebounds.

A third teammate from West, Keith Randolph, is a defensive lineman at Illinois. Smith said they haven’t kept in touch, but that the three remain bonded by their title.

“He's doing his thing at football, (but) that team was really special,” Smith said. “But it's kind of crazy how E.J. is at Ohio State, he's at Illinois, and now I'm playing them. We support each other, but I think he's supporting Illinois right now.”

Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris once coached Ohio State’s Ryan Pedon

Now in his fifth season with the Mocs, coach Lamont Paris worked his way up through the coaching ranks as an assistant at, most recently Akron and Wisconsin. But before he got there, the Findlay native finished out his playing career at Wooster College, where he was an assistant coach for the 1997-98 season.

His duties included coaching the junior varsity team, which included Ryan Pedon.

“Don't ask me about his jump shot,” Paris said with a smile. “I like to compliment guys more than I don't.”

The two remain close friends and have spoken since getting to Pittsburgh.

Illinois State coach:Growing where he's rooted: Ohio State's Ryan Pedon builds Buckeyes, plans for future

“He's a great human being, a great friend of mine, and I'm excited for them and for him and his future ventures as a head coach at Illinois State,” Paris said. “But yeah, we go way back, and he's like family to me.”

Braden Norris says Ohio State game is nothing personal

The all-time leading scorer in Hilliard Bradley history, Braden Norris graduated in 2017 after earning all-state honors. He signed with Oakland University, played there for the 2018-19 season and transferred to Loyola Chicago, where he is averaging 10.3 points this season.

Norris said he’s excited to get a shot at the Buckeyes, who did not offer him a scholarship, but that it’s nothing he’s losing sleep over.

“It’s really cool for my family and friends,” he said. “I have a lot of friends that go to Ohio State. I grew up watching them all the time. I’m 10 minutes away from campus. This game has nothing to do with me personal. I have no personal agenda.”

Ohio State’s Zed Key, Illinois’ Andre Curbelo were high school teammates

The Buckeyes will regain sophomore center Zed Key for the Loyola Chicago game after he has dealt with a right ankle injury for the last five games. In the evening session, he can watch his former teammate at Bay Shore (New York) Long Island Lutheran, sophomore guard Andre Curbelo, suit up for Illinois.

“It's a great feeling when you have a teammate in another school and we're both here, March Madness,” Curbelo said. “That's not only good for us but good for each other, Ohio State, us, Illinois, and also our high school. It brings a good image and lets people know that the school in high school, Long Island Lutheran, they do a great job developing players. Maybe that can impact all people's decision in going to maybe LuHi over another school.

“It's definitely a great feeling. He's my brother, my guy. I talk to him every now and then.”

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann, Jamari Wheeler have Pittsburgh ties

The Pittsburgh regional is hosted by nearby Duquesne University. It’s a couple of hours away from Penn State, where Ohio State graduate transfer guard Jamari Wheeler spent his first five seasons of college basketball.

He nearly wound up here instead. An unranked recruit out of high school, Wheeler committed to play for coach Jim Ferry, but he was fired after the 2016-17 season. He went to Penn State to be an assistant under Pat Chambers, and Wheeler wound up following him there as well.

If not for that, he would’ve been a Duke instead of a Nittany Lion.

Jamari Wheeler:In year five, Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler to make long-awaited NCAA Tournament debut

“Being back here, it's kind of funny how life just all comes full circle and things like that,” Wheeler said. “Right now I'm just focused, locked in on personnel, and just winning games at this point. It all didn't hit me yet as I think it's going to hit me when the season is done. Right now I'm just focused on winning.”

PPG Paints Arena was also home to Holtmann’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach. Then known as the Consol Energy Center, Holtmann led Butler to March Madness during the 2014-15 season after being promoted from interim to full-time coach during the season.

As a No. 6 seed, the Bulldogs defeated No. 11 seed Texas in the first round before losing to No. 3 seed Notre Dame, 67-64, in overtime.

“The Notre Dame game was an overtime loss, a really tough one,” he said. “I can remember just about every play in the final last few minutes.”

