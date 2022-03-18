Vigil set for this weekend for missing and murdered indigenous persons

FORT HALL — Friends and family of a Fort Hall man missing since 2019 are hosting a candlelight vigil and prayer walk this weekend to raise awareness of his situation.

On March 20, 2019, then 34-year-old Fort Hall resident Matthew Jay Broncho withdrew the last money from his bank account and seemingly left town. His 2011 Toyota Tundra pickup truck was located on the Interstate 84 off-ramp in Snowville, Utah, a month later with the doors closed and locked.

An extensive two-day search from dozens of Utah search and rescue volunteers, cadaver dogs and 30 members of Broncho’s family was fruitless and Broncho has not been seen or heard from since.

To raise awareness about the significant number of Murdered and Indigenous Persons, or MMIPs, like Broncho, the Fort Hall-based MMIP group, Carrying the Message, is hosting a candlelight vigil and lantern release from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the Indian Heath Services parking lot at 33 Mission Road. A prayer walk and rally from the parking lot of the Rails West Federal Credit Union in Chubbuck along Yellowstone Avenue is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’re having this vigil and rally for the anniversary of Broncho being missing for the past three years,” said Willeena George, who co-owns Carrying the Message with her husband, Paul Frank. “This time we will have an MMIP advocate from Seattle come and speak along with her sister, who also had a relative go missing.”

Broncho is one of several Fort Hall residents to go missing in recent years, of which at least one man was found to have been murdered. Austin Pevo, 23, was missing for over a year before his remains were located and it was determined he was murdered in February of 2018. In January, Dylan Tindore, 34, was allegedly murdered by fellow Fort Hall resident Tre Martin. Last year, 30-year-old Samantha Bear was missing for over a month before her body was recovered from a canal in Chubbuck. Officials have said an autopsy concluded the 30-year-old’s death was accidental, though the precise cause was undetermined. In a press release, officials noted the case may be reopened if new evidence surfaces, and anyone with information should call the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.

Just this week, the Idaho State Journal reported that another Fort Hall man, 28-year-old Tyrell F.G. Lyons hasn't been seen or heard from since December after traveling to Washington state to attend substance abuse treatment.

George said that in many cases when Native American or indigenous people go missing, coordination issues between law enforcement agencies can result in unnecessary delays. In Broncho’s case, he went missing from the Fort Hall Reservation in Idaho, but his vehicle was located in a rural location in Utah. George says that it’s been historically difficult to request the assistance of the FBI, one of few federal agencies with oversight on sovereign Native American reservations.

Further, adults can elect to go missing, which means law enforcement agencies have to carefully consider the possibility that a crime or suspicious circumstances surround a disappearance and also not violate a person’s Fourth Amendment rights, which provides protection against illegal searches and seizures.

Nonetheless, the number of missing or murdered indiginous people, both in Idaho, and in many states throughout the country has been recognized as an official crisis. In 2020, the Idaho Legislature approved a resolution intended to recognize and raise awareness about the crisis that Idaho is facing. The resolution designated May 5 as a day of awareness for MMIPs and supported efforts to research the cause and explore solutions through collaboration between the five federally recognized tribes within Idaho, and those entities who share criminal jurisdiction, which includes the Coeur d’Alene, Kootenai, Nez Perce, Shoshone-Bannock, and Shoshone-Paiute tribes.

Idaho hosted its first MMIP summit in December 2019 and after conducting research in 2020 released the first public report on MMIPs in Idaho in September 2021.

According to some of the findings in that report, “Idaho’s average missing persons rate is just over 10 per 100,000 persons, while the average rate for Indigenous persons in the state is nearly double that at about 19 per 100,000 persons. Additionally, there are, on average, 81.6 Indigenous missing persons entries for Idaho residents in the National Crime Information Center database every year, according to the report.

Though awareness has been raised for this crisis significantly in recent years, George believes there is still much more work that can be done and encourages the local public, especially those who have had a loved one go missing to attend the vigil and prayer walk this weekend.

“We have to do everything we can to bring Broncho back home, or to finally give his family some closure,” she said. “And we need to show the other families who have had a relative go missing that there are people out there who can help and that they shouldn’t lose hope.”