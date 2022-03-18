ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hall, ID

Vigil set for this weekend for missing and murdered indigenous persons

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ul5G_0eiX4Adn00

FORT HALL — Friends and family of a Fort Hall man missing since 2019 are hosting a candlelight vigil and prayer walk this weekend to raise awareness of his situation.

On March 20, 2019, then 34-year-old Fort Hall resident Matthew Jay Broncho withdrew the last money from his bank account and seemingly left town. His 2011 Toyota Tundra pickup truck was located on the Interstate 84 off-ramp in Snowville, Utah, a month later with the doors closed and locked.

An extensive two-day search from dozens of Utah search and rescue volunteers, cadaver dogs and 30 members of Broncho’s family was fruitless and Broncho has not been seen or heard from since.

To raise awareness about the significant number of Murdered and Indigenous Persons, or MMIPs, like Broncho, the Fort Hall-based MMIP group, Carrying the Message, is hosting a candlelight vigil and lantern release from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the Indian Heath Services parking lot at 33 Mission Road. A prayer walk and rally from the parking lot of the Rails West Federal Credit Union in Chubbuck along Yellowstone Avenue is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’re having this vigil and rally for the anniversary of Broncho being missing for the past three years,” said Willeena George, who co-owns Carrying the Message with her husband, Paul Frank. “This time we will have an MMIP advocate from Seattle come and speak along with her sister, who also had a relative go missing.”

Broncho is one of several Fort Hall residents to go missing in recent years, of which at least one man was found to have been murdered. Austin Pevo, 23, was missing for over a year before his remains were located and it was determined he was murdered in February of 2018. In January, Dylan Tindore, 34, was allegedly murdered by fellow Fort Hall resident Tre Martin. Last year, 30-year-old Samantha Bear was missing for over a month before her body was recovered from a canal in Chubbuck. Officials have said an autopsy concluded the 30-year-old’s death was accidental, though the precise cause was undetermined. In a press release, officials noted the case may be reopened if new evidence surfaces, and anyone with information should call the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.

Just this week, the Idaho State Journal reported that another Fort Hall man, 28-year-old Tyrell F.G. Lyons hasn't been seen or heard from since December after traveling to Washington state to attend substance abuse treatment.

George said that in many cases when Native American or indigenous people go missing, coordination issues between law enforcement agencies can result in unnecessary delays. In Broncho’s case, he went missing from the Fort Hall Reservation in Idaho, but his vehicle was located in a rural location in Utah. George says that it’s been historically difficult to request the assistance of the FBI, one of few federal agencies with oversight on sovereign Native American reservations.

Further, adults can elect to go missing, which means law enforcement agencies have to carefully consider the possibility that a crime or suspicious circumstances surround a disappearance and also not violate a person’s Fourth Amendment rights, which provides protection against illegal searches and seizures.

Nonetheless, the number of missing or murdered indiginous people, both in Idaho, and in many states throughout the country has been recognized as an official crisis. In 2020, the Idaho Legislature approved a resolution intended to recognize and raise awareness about the crisis that Idaho is facing. The resolution designated May 5 as a day of awareness for MMIPs and supported efforts to research the cause and explore solutions through collaboration between the five federally recognized tribes within Idaho, and those entities who share criminal jurisdiction, which includes the Coeur d’Alene, Kootenai, Nez Perce, Shoshone-Bannock, and Shoshone-Paiute tribes.

Idaho hosted its first MMIP summit in December 2019 and after conducting research in 2020 released the first public report on MMIPs in Idaho in September 2021.

According to some of the findings in that report, “Idaho’s average missing persons rate is just over 10 per 100,000 persons, while the average rate for Indigenous persons in the state is nearly double that at about 19 per 100,000 persons. Additionally, there are, on average, 81.6 Indigenous missing persons entries for Idaho residents in the National Crime Information Center database every year, according to the report.

Though awareness has been raised for this crisis significantly in recent years, George believes there is still much more work that can be done and encourages the local public, especially those who have had a loved one go missing to attend the vigil and prayer walk this weekend.

“We have to do everything we can to bring Broncho back home, or to finally give his family some closure,” she said. “And we need to show the other families who have had a relative go missing that there are people out there who can help and that they shouldn’t lose hope.”

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Janice McGeachin: 'The men and women of our state have suffered under four years of neglect and abuse'

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin on Thursday outlined her plans for her first 100 days if elected governor, laying out a far-right agenda in her bid to defeat first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little. Speaking to reporters and about 50 supporters and onlookers on the Statehouse steps, McGeachin spelled out her 10-point plan that includes banning vaccine and mask mandates, protecting 2nd Amendment rights and reducing Idaho’s dependence on federal money. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho files lawsuit to end tent city encampment in Boise

BOISE — Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden have filed a lawsuit to end a tent city encampment protest on the old Ada County Courthouse lawn near the Statehouse in Boise. The lawsuit filed Monday in 4th District Court in Ada County contends the tent city isn’t symbolic but instead is being used by people illegally as a place to live. The lawsuit requests a judge to order the tent city’s removal. ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

FBI investigating western Idaho police department

CALDWELL — The Caldwell Police Department is under investigation by the FBI, according to two sources who are familiar with the investigation. The city of Caldwell confirmed it is aware of the ongoing investigation in a Thursday news release. The sources interviewed earlier asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitive nature surrounding the investigation, which appears to center on how at least one officer in the department handled drug-related...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho kombucha company growing distribution, aiming for Boise

DRIGGS — Utilizing a dedicated staff and a bit of ingenuity, Ford Hebard has been busy as ever squeezing every last drop for a successful brew. What he’s making isn’t just a drink though, it’s his business. Hebard started Teatonic Kombucha in Driggs in 2018, and since then, has been brewing up pallet upon pallet. Four years on, and those batches are going further and further out into the Intermountain...
DRIGGS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kootenai, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Fort Hall, ID
Fort Hall, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
City
Chubbuck, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho hospital locks down amid Ammon Bundy call for protest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A major Boise hospital went on lockdown for about an hour Tuesday after far-right activist Ammon Bundy urged supporters to go to the facility in protest of a child protection case involving one of his family friends. St. Luke’s Health System put the Boise Medical Center on lockdown and began diverting incoming patients about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. “Safety is our top priority,” the hospital said...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger officially applies for permit to build first Idaho location

MERIDIAN — In-N-Out Burger has officially filed for a permit to build its first location in Idaho at The Village at Meridian. The restaurant chain based in Baldwin Park, California, has been considering the location at 3520 E. Fairview Ave. since January. It confirmed in November that it was looking at various sites in Ada County and planned to expand into Idaho. The proposed site is currently a vacant lot...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Storm forecast to bring snow, powerful gusts to East Idaho this weekend

Another blast of winter weather is forecast to barrel through East Idaho this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, special weather alert and wind advisory for the region to warn the public about the snow and powerful gusts that are expected to arrive Saturday night and continue through Sunday afternoon. The hardest hit areas are forecast to be Island Park, Victor and Emigration Summit. Up...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local women facing felony charges for attacking law enforcement officers in separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two local women are facing prison time if convicted of allegedly striking law enforcement officers in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Carol Leah Johnnie, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer following an incident that began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Pocatello police were dispatched to a home one the 200 block of South Third Avenue after a...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Idaho Legislature#Fbi#Volunteers#Vigil#Toyota Tundra#Mmip#The Indian Heath Services
Idaho State Journal

Governor to sign proclamation at Museum of Clean for Cleaning Week

POCATELLO — Local housekeepers and janitors will be the guests of honor when Gov. Brad Little visits Pocatello on Saturday morning to sign a proclamation. During his 10 a.m. visit at the Museum of Clean, 711 S. Second Ave., Little will officially declare March 27 through April 2 to be Cleaning Week in Idaho. Grant Aslett, marketing specialist for the museum, which was created by his father Don, believes the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's first hemp crop to be small

Idaho farmers will grow the state’s first-ever hemp crop in 2022 but it will be a very small one. No one knows exactly what to expect from this year’s hemp crop because it’s never been grown in Idaho, which was the last state in the nation to allow hemp production. People interested in the state’s nascent hemp industry were reminded recently that they are the trailblazers for this new crop...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Police holding suspect in violent attempted kidnapping near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — Police have identified a suspect in a possible attempted kidnapping incident that occurred Tuesday morning, and he is currently being held on unrelated charges. In a news release Wednesday, police indicated they had executed a search warrant and found evidence linking a male to the crime scene. “The suspect is being held on other charges and will be interviewed on this case soon,” police wrote. “We want...
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Idaho’s 2022 water supply situation is not looking rosy

POCATELLO — With water levels in Idaho’s reservoirs well below normal last fall, irrigators entered this winter hoping for above-average snowpack in order to ensure a reliable supply of water for the 2022 growing season. That has not happened. In fact, snowpack levels are well below normal in most basins and Idaho’s 2022 water supply outlook doesn’t look very rosy at the moment. “It’s looking like it’s going to be...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Ryan O'Hearn appointed Pocatello fire chief

POCATELLO — The City Council promoted the city's assistant fire chief, Ryan O'Hearn, to replace David Gates as fire chief on Thursday night. Gates retired at the end of 2021, and O'Hearn and the city's other assistant chief, Nick Christensen, had been splitting the chief's duties since the start of this year. O'Hearn, 50, started his career as a firefighter with the Pocatello Fire Department in 2002. Since then, he...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

McGeachin named winner of national award for 'outright contempt of the public's right to know'

BOISE — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has received a dubious distinction: She’s been named the winner of the annual “Black Hole Award” by the national Society of Professional Journalists for her fight against releasing public records from her education task force and for pushing back against media outlets for taking legal action to gain access to the records. “The Black Hole Award is bestowed annually upon government institutions or agencies for acts of outright contempt of the public’s right to know,” SPJ said in a news release today. “The recipient is announced during Sunshine Week each year.” ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

St. Luke's says 'dangerous' behavior 'must stop' after Bundy-led protesters target Boise hospital

Protesters led by Ammon Bundy have tied up hospital phone lines, doxxed St. Luke’s staff and briefly forced all the hospital system’s Boise medical services to be redirected elsewhere this week, St. Luke’s said in a statement. Over the weekend, Bundy, a gubernatorial candidate, was arrested for protesting at St. Luke’s Meridian after a family friend’s baby was taken into Child Protective Services. Meridian Police and medical professionals said the baby was severely malnourished, according to a press release from Meridian Police Department. ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local family asking for public's help in finding missing Fort Hall man

A local family is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since late last year. The family of 28-year-old Tyrell F.G. Lyons, a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and Fort Hall resident, have been searching for him since Dec. 22 and are asking for the public’s help in finding him, according to an online fundraiser. Lyons left his home on the Fort Hall Reservation...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man reportedly in critical condition, 60 chickens dead following fires in East Idaho city

IDAHO FALLS — For the second time this year, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to two unrelated fires within minutes of each other. The first 9-1-1 call came in at 12:20 a.m. on March 17 at Northwest Cosmetic Lab, located at 200 Technology Drive. The reporting person told Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center that there was a fire resulting from a chemical product blowing up. Reportedly, one 26-year-old male was transported to to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition. All employees were...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

St. Luke's speaks out on protestors at Boise hospital

Protesters led by Ammon Bundy have tied up hospital phone lines, doxxed St. Luke’s staff and briefly forced all the hospital system’s Boise medical services to be redirected elsewhere this week, St. Luke’s said in a statement. Over the weekend, Bundy, a gubernatorial candidate, was arrested for protesting at St. Luke’s Meridian after a family friend’s baby was taken into Child Protective Services. Meridian Police and medical professionals said the baby was severely malnourished, according to a press release from Meridian Police Department. ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Situation concerning 10-month-old's welfare escalated into protests, trespassing arrest of Bundy and then far-right doxxing of cops and others

Meridian resident Marissa Anderson sat in an ambulance early Saturday morning, livestreaming her 10-month-old son, who wore a gray outfit covered in bears, and the police officers who were explaining the situation. Officials told Anderson they had made the decision to take Cyrus into Child Protective Services based on what his doctors said, that he was severely malnourished. Their concern was the care of the child, an officer told her in the ambulance. He said he didn’t want her to go to jail but he...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Planned eatery to unveil new Japanese culinary concept to SE Idaho

CHUBBUCK — Southeast Idaho residents are familiar with Thaw Thein's East Asian cooking. He used to run the former Mandalay Express, owned by his sister Thinn, in Idaho State University's Pond Student Union Building. When the Theins make their return to the local restaurant scene in early April, however, they'll be introducing an entirely new culinary concept to the region. They're opening a Japanese-style eatery, Shabushi, in the former Chipotle...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy