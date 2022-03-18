ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health Care — Pelosi shoots higher on COVID-19 funding

The Hill
The Hill
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRwTj_0eiX3idQ00
© Greg Nash

Welcome to Thursday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here.

Stressed out over March Madness? Maybe try new Beer-flavored lollipops from Coors Light.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to shoot higher on COVID funding, but getting any has been a struggle so far.

For The Hill, we’re Peter Sullivan (psullivan@thehill.com), Nathaniel Weixel (nweixel@thehill.com), and Joseph Choi (jchoi@thehill.com).

Let’s get started.

Pelosi: WH should request $45B in COVID-19 aid

COVID-19 funding is still stalled, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is going for a bigger chunk so that the administration does not need to then come back for more later.

President Biden had initially asked Congress for $22.5 billion in new funding to fight the ongoing pandemic — a figure that was whittled down to $15.6 billion in the face of Republican opposition on Capitol Hill.

Pelosi on Thursday said that even the larger $22.5 billion figure was too small, arguing it would provide relief only through the early part of the summer before Congress would need to approve more.

"I think they should be double what they asked for, because even when they were asking for like 20-some [billion dollars] it was only going to get us to June," Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol.

The comments came shortly after Pelosi and other Democratic leaders huddled in the Capitol with the Biden administration's top health officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Anthony Fauci , the nation's top infectious disease specialist.

"What I've said to the administration is ... you must ask for more. Because we need more, and you can't expect money, this [bill], to turn around just like that because the legislative process takes time," she said. "We want it to be bipartisan; we need it to be paid for. And so let's just go for a bigger chunk."

No vote this week: Pelosi said on Monday she hoped to vote this week on more funding, but a senior Democratic aide said Thursday that negotiators won't meet that timeline, as the House is still working to reach agreement with the Senate on acceptable offsets.

.

Zients stepping down

President Biden's coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients will depart in April to return to private life, the White House announced Thursday.

Zients, who helped coordinate the largest vaccination campaign in American history through multiple waves of the pandemic, will be replaced by Ashish Jha, a public health expert who currently serves as dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

A new approach: The departure of Zients is a sign the White House views the crisis phase of the pandemic as over, and is shifting to a longer-term strategy. Jha is a practicing internist and public health researcher who has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.

The White House is in the midst of a delicate balancing act as officials try to balance getting America back to a semblance of normalcy while also grappling with the continued uncertainty and threat of the coronavirus.

"Thanks to all the progress we’ve made, Americans are safely moving back to more normal routines, using the effective new tools we have to enable us to reduce severe COVID cases and make workplaces and schools safer," President Biden said.

"As we enter a new moment in the pandemic — executing on my National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and managing the ongoing risks from COVID — Dr. Jha is the perfect person for the job,” he added.

.

LACK OF NEW FUNDS WOULD ‘DEVASTATE’ GLOBAL VIRUS EFFORT

It’s not just the domestic response that could suffer without new funding.

U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power on Thursday called on Congress to provide funding for global COVID-19 vaccination efforts, warning of cutbacks the agency would have to make without new money.

Without new funds, USAID would be unable to extend its Global VAX program to help vaccinate people in over 20 additional under-vaccinated countries, Power said.

“This will devastate our ability to make sure those countries can effectively deploy safe and effective vaccines,” she said in a statement.

“We ask Congress to promptly provide the Administration with the urgent funding we need to continue this work of both vaccinating the world and protecting Americans at home,” she added.

While the supply of vaccine doses themselves is improving somewhat, many countries face daunting challenges in getting those shots into arms. Assistance can help with having the proper freezers for storage, transportation, and combatting misinformation and vaccine hesitancy.

.

35 GLOBAL COMPANIES TO START MAKING PFIZER'S ANTIVIRAL PILL

A United Nations-backed agency announced Thursday that 35 manufacturers had agreed to produce generic forms of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

Manufacturing companies in 12 countries including Brazil, China, Mexico, India and Serbia are among the 35 that have signed agreements to help produce the drug, known as Paxlovid.

Six companies will focus on producing the substance of the drug and nine companies will produce the product, while the remainder will do both.

This production development was made possible through an agreement made in November between Pfizer and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a U.N.-backed organization.

According to the MPP, this agreement will enable about 53 percent of the world population to have access to Pfizer's antiviral nirmatrelvir, also known as Paxlovid.

Pfizer will not receive royalties from the sale of the antiviral pill made by MPP's other licensees.

.

A delicate balance

The White House is simultaneously easing its own COVID-19 restrictions in an attempt to get it — and the American public — back to normal while grappling with the threat the pandemic still poses.

The delicate balance was on display this week when hundreds of maskless guests joined for in-person bill signings where President Biden mingled with lawmakers with no social distancing protocols in place.

But the ongoing risks of a return to normal were underscored on Tuesday evening when second gentleman Doug Emhoff , who is fully vaccinated and boosted, tested positive for the virus.

Biden had not been tested for COVID-19 since he tested negative Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday. Biden is not considered to be a close contact of Emhoff, who attended an event earlier Tuesday honoring AmeriCorps week at an urban garden and park in Washington, D.C.

Emhoff is the first out of the four principals, a group which includes the president, first lady and Vice President Harris, to contract COVID-19.

Psaki, citing health officials, said Emhoff’s positive test is not a cause for concern regarding the state of the pandemic.

.

WHAT WE'RE READING

  • People with 'medium COVID' are caught in a gray area of recovery with little support (NPR)
  • Fauci warns of potential rise in U.S. Covid cases as funding runs dry (Bloomberg)
  • With infections spiking in Europe and a variant on the rise, experts warn the U.S. could face a Covid resurgence (Stat)
  • It was already hard to find Evusheld, a Covid prevention therapy. Now it’s even harder. (Kaiser Health News)

STATE BY STATE

  • Long waits for Montana state hospital leave psychiatric patients in jail (Kaiser Health News)
  • Kansas Senate health panel endorses vaccine opt-out for school kids, ivermectin prescriptions (Kansas Reflector)
  • Inslee signs bill prohibiting abortion lawsuits in Washington state (King 5)

OP-EDS IN THE HILL

That's it for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill's health care page for the latest news and coverage. See you Friday.

Comments / 10

Annice Young
19h ago

someone needs to find out if poleski, beverages, and fauci are getting kickbacks for the covid vaccines that's why their pushing so hard to increase the amount of money given, tell you what they want more money let them take a pay cut to cover it

Reply(1)
8
I live on earth
9h ago

How bout NO ITS ARE MONEY CREEP NOT YOURS TO GIVE AWAY AND FILL YOUR POCKETS CAUSE YOYR SCARED OF NOV 2022 voting

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rand Paul introduces amendment to eliminate Dr. Fauci's position after two years of lockdown and being 'held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats'

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul announced he's introducing an amendment on Monday to boot Dr. Anthony Fauci out of the job he's held since 1984, accusing the medical expert of 'abusing' his power during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's the latest move in a war of words between the two arch-rivals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans 'don't deserve to govern' if they take back Congress and then 'continue to be a speed bump to America's collapse' after releasing 11-point policy agenda

Sen. Rick Scott at CPAC said Republicans who don't think the party needs a specific policy agenda for taking back Congress in the midterm elections 'don't deserve to govern.'. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chair touted his own 11-point policy agenda plan released this week, as he said: ‘If the Republicans return to Washington’s business as usual, if we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to America’s collapse, we actually don’t deserve to govern.'
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Montana State
Dayton Daily Magazine

“He doesn’t know what’s going on with ANYTHING!,” former White House doctor says Biden is not capable of running America, asks to resign

Since winning the Election in 2020 and taking over the White House office, America’s president Joe Biden has made numerous gaffes and mistakes during his public appearances becoming the main target of dozens of Republican representatives and health experts known to have close ties with the Republican party asking him to resign claiming he is not capable of running our country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Click10.com

Poll shows Florida senate race could be decided by independent voters

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of the most closely watched Senate races in the country will take place in Florida this fall. It’s the race between Senator Marco Rubio, the incumbent Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Representative Val Demings and a new poll shows it could be a close race.
FLORIDA STATE
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Covid#Health Plan#Overnight Health Care#Republican#Capitol Hill#Democratic
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AOL Corp

McConnell calls on White House to replace Fed nominee Raskin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called on the White House on Tuesday to replace Sarah Bloom Raskin with a different nominee to become the Federal Reserve's top bank regulator. "President Biden's selection wildly – wildly – missed the mark. It's past time the White House admit their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Biden vows to VETO the Senate after it voted to get rid of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses: Eight Democrats backed ending rules after more than two years

President Biden promised he would veto legislation passed by the Senate that would undo a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health order mandating masks on public transit and in transportation hubs. The Senate voted 57-40 to go against the Biden administration's recommendations, with eight Democrats siding with all Republicans but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

509K+
Followers
61K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy