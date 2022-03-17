ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

GE cuts CEO Culp’s incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
Schneps Media
Schneps Media
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CHICAGO (Reuters) – General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

Warren Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $710 billion in shareholder value since 1965. These Buffett stocks offer the perfect balance of growth and value as the market corrects lower. When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, Wall Street and investors pay close attention....
STOCKS
Reuters

Berkshire Hathaway reveals $5 bln Occidental stake as Icahn exits

March 7 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) revealed a more than $5 billion stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp , as oil prices soared to their highest level in about a decade. Berkshire said it owns 91.2 million Occidental shares, or nearly 10% of those outstanding, including 61.4...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s 2021 Pay Package Totaled $246M On Massive Stock Option Grant

Click here to read the full article. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s total pay package came to more than $246 million for 2021 as the company prepares to close its merger with WarnerMedia. That compares with $37 million the year before and was inflated by a large $202 million option grant awarded last year when his contract was extended through 2027. Zaslav’s base salary of $3 million was unchanged. His stock award of $13 million was up from $12 million and his non-equity incentive plan compensation — like a bonus — was set at $22 million vs. $12 million, according to Discovery’s proxy...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebuke#Ge#Reuters#General Electric Co#You Sow
The Hollywood Reporter

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel: Content Boom to Boost 2022 Earnings

Endeavor reported Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings Wednesday that reflected a resurgent talent representation business, though it swung back to a loss after recording a profit in Q3. The company had revenue of $1.5 billion in Q4, and a net loss of $16.7 million, after posting a profit of $64 million in the prior quarter. For the full year, Endeavor beat Wall Street expectations and its own guidance, hitting revenue of $5.1 billion, though it had a net loss for the year of $467.5 million. 2021 was Endeavor’s first year as a public company, with the company going public in an...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Apple Shareholders Approve CEO Cook's Annual Compensation, Civil Rights Proposal

(Reuters) -Apple Inc shareholders approved Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's annual compensation in a virtual meeting on Friday, and voted in favor of a proposal urging Apple to oversee a third-party civil rights audit of the company's policies and practices. By approving Cook's pay package with 64.4% of votes cast...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
New Haven Register

MPA CEO on Dealing with China, Pandemic Headaches, and State Incentives and Boycotts

From his desk in the Motion Picture Assn. offices, Rivkin can look out at the White House, a reminder of the proximity to power that comes with being Hollywood’s main lobbyist. Rivkin, who took over as chief executive officer of the MPA in 2017, has been at the forefront of the film business’ legislative battles over everything from tax incentives to pandemic insurance.
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

General Electric's Gift To Shareholders

The management team at General Electric announced an increase to the number of seats on its board and decided to initiate a $3 billion share buyback. On March 8, the management team at General Electric (GE) announced two key developments that investors should pay attention to. One of these was an increase in the size of its board of directors. And the other, more substantive matter, was a significant share buyback program. This latter case may seem odd to investors who have viewed the company as a troubled enterprise in recent years. But when you consider management expectations for the future, combined with the robust fundamental condition of the company today, this particular move makes a lot of sense. This is especially true when you consider exactly how cheap shares of the business are at this point in time.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Looking Into General Electric Company's Recent Short Interest

General Electric Company's (NYSE:GE) short percent of float has risen 6.25% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.16 million shares sold short, which is 1.02% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Schneps Media

Schneps Media

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New York City's chief publisher of community news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy