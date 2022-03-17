GE cuts CEO Culp’s incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

The management team at General Electric announced an increase to the number of seats on its board and decided to initiate a $3 billion share buyback. On March 8, the management team at General Electric (GE) announced two key developments that investors should pay attention to. One of these was an increase in the size of its board of directors. And the other, more substantive matter, was a significant share buyback program. This latter case may seem odd to investors who have viewed the company as a troubled enterprise in recent years. But when you consider management expectations for the future, combined with the robust fundamental condition of the company today, this particular move makes a lot of sense. This is especially true when you consider exactly how cheap shares of the business are at this point in time.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO