ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ sets emotional struggle at its core

By Hanna Rantala
Schneps Media
Schneps Media
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON (Reuters) – Hollywood star Oscar Isaac tackles several roles and dons a cape and an English accent in “Moon Knight”, the latest superhero series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Based on a lesser-known Marvel hero, the new Disney+ show sees Isaac portraying “at least four”...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
Popculture

John Cena Gets Two Beloved Stars to Join Him in Upcoming 'Looney Tunes' Movie

Warner Bros. is developing another live-action/animation hybrid movie starring Looney Tunes characters, with John Cena as the human leading the cast. His newest co-stars are Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte and To All The Boys franchise star Lana Condor. James Gunn, who directed Cena in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, is an executive producer on the project.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Marvel's Moon Knight: Trailer, Release Date, Casting, and Everything to Know

Moon Knight is just a few weeks away. The upcoming series, which is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Oscar Isaac as a vigilante with dissociative identity disorder. He is Marc Spector, a former boxer who inherits Ancient Egyptian God-like powers. He is also Steven Grant, an employee working at a gift shop. The actor is joined by Ethan Hawke, who plays the villain Arthur Harrow.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Gaspard Ulliel
Person
Steven Knight
Person
Oscar Isaac
Collider

When Is 'The Batman' on HBO Max?

2022 promises to be a great year for superhero fans and The Batman is a huge part of that. The first live-action Batman movie since Justice League, The Batman has a lot of expectations and hopes riding on it. Introducing Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, the film takes a look at Batman's early days in Gotham, with an ensemble cast playing important allies and enemies.
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

She-Hulk Promo Reveals First Look at Tatiana Maslany's New Marvel Hero

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to introduce new franchises and characters, we're on the cusp of the debut of She-Hulk, a live-action series that is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. The new show will introduce Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more details around the series after its first footage debuted during Disney+ Day 2021. In particular, fans have been looking forward to a more concrete look at Maslany's character in her She-Hulk form — and that appears to have arrived, thanks to some newly-showcases photos of the show's merchandise. Several listings for officially-licensed Thermoses have surfaced on Amazon, which show multiple pieces of promo art of She-Hulk herself.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#New Yorker#Reuters#English#Jewish#Londoner
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
ComicBook

Moon Knight Just Revived a Surprising Marvel Creation by Stan Lee & Steve Ditko From the 1960s

Jed MacKay's run on Moon Knight established an all-new base of operations for the Marvel hero, the Midnight Mission, a place for travelers of the night to rest and come for protection. As things are want to do for a hero however, a villain's nefarious plot made their very public hideout a target, blowing it up in a recent issue of the series. This week's issue, Moon Knight #9, however, has revived the Midnight Mission in a surprising way and MacKay was able to do it by bringing back a creation of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's from the 1960s! Spoilers follow!
COMICS
ComicBook

Morbius Star Jared Leto Reveals the Marvel Characters He Wants to Crossover With

Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius, is flying its way into theaters very soon and the press tour has officially begun. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the potential for crossovers in a Marvel film seems limitless, and Morbius star Jared Leto is well aware. The Academy Award-winning actor has an idea of which Marvel characters he'd want to team-up with, and the answers may or may not surprise you.
MOVIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Where to Stream the Film Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Prepare yourself for a multiverse of Spider-Men with the latest web-slinging entry into the MCU — Spider-Man: No Way Home. But if you want to know how to watch the new Spider-Man movie online, and when it will be available to stream on Disney+, read ahead. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man movie in the latest reboot, and the direct sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The...
MOVIES
Collider

'Ms. Marvel' Poster Calls Upon Comic Book Nostalgia

The MCU has several notable projects coming up in the near future, with Ms. Marvel being one that is highly anticipated. The upcoming TV series will introduce fans to Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager from Jersey City and the MCU's first Muslim superhero. To celebrate the upcoming release date for the series, Marvel released its first trailer and a poster for Ms. Marvel.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Says MCU Series is Not 'Traditional Origin Story'

Moon Knight will explore the hero's origins in a different way!. There is little doubt that Moon Knight isn't like the other Marvel Cinematic Universe shows that we have seen so far. In addition to being the first Disney+ series that will introduce a character that has not yet appeared in an MCU project, the new show's main protagonist is struggling with a serious mental disorder. So it's no surprise that Oscar Isaac claims that his upcoming project will not be a "traditional origin story."
MOVIES
Schneps Media

Schneps Media

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New York City's chief publisher of community news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy