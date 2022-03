Last month, Mercedes revealed the AMG EQE, a high-performance electric sedan with luxury and style to boot. This followed from the reveal of the regular EQE sedan in September last year, but because Mercedes has a confusing naming strategy at the moment, there's going to be an EQE SUV too. We saw spy shots of the AMG variant of the electric SUV last month, and now we have our first look at an EQE SUV with no camouflage. Unfortunately, our photographers didn't get to take a great number of detailed shots, but we still get a pretty good idea of what to expect in terms of styling.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO