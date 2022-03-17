LARA Suspends Family Child Care Home License of Janet Holmes

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has summarily suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the family child care home license of Janet Holmes from Leroy.

The complaint investigation ended on March 15, and found violations of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative rules.

The violations include the following: failure to maintain the child care home in a clean, safe and comfortable condition, failure to ensure that all dangerous and hazardous materials were inaccessible to children and failure to provide age-appropriate beds for children during nighttime care.

The summary suspension order that took effect March 16 prohibits Holmes from operating a family child care home or accept children for care after that date and time.

She also has to inform all parents of children in her care that the license has been suspended and that she can no longer provide child care.

