Portland, OR

Portland Nabisco maintenance workers get raises

nwlaborpress.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMachinists, electricians and operating engineers at the Mondelez-Nabisco bakery in Portland have new contract agreements. Operating Engineers Local 701 ratified a contract for the facility’s six stationary engineers Feb. 25 that raises wages an average of 5.5% in the first year and 4.5% in the second. That brings the...

nwlaborpress.org

Comments / 2

 

