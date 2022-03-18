ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Name Turned Down WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

By Josh Foster
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years fans have seen some legendary names get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and in a few weeks more names will have their legacies cemented during the annual induction ceremony. The Undertaker was the first name announced for the 2022 Hall of Fame class, but...

Heather Rene'e Ice
11h ago

Taker is in my opinion the greatest wrestler of all time!! He's done amazing things in that ring that no one else could. He's definitely earned this honor & I can't wait to see him finally take his place in the HOF!!!

bart mann
21h ago

Mark definitely earned it. Congrats Mr.Calaway. One of my all time favorite wrestlers and a great kind and humble guy.

Barbara Brooks
6h ago

Undertaker will always be an Awesome wrestler. he has always been my very favorite. I actually cried when I watched what Brock Lesnar done to him. I was so mad and hurt. You truly deserve this Undertaker.

