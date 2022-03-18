ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, KY

Hopkins Co. eyes storage for materials for new homes

By Mike Pickett
 23 hours ago

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) As some western Kentuckians prepare to rebuild their homes, one issue Hopkins County officials are looking at is where to store building materials donated to them.

The county’s Long-Term Disaster Recovery Committee is working on storage in two hard hit areas.

There may not be a lot of building materials here where houses once stood, but as the months go buy more building sites are expected to show up.That’s why committee members want a safe place to store shingles, siding and other items donated for future new home construction.

Hopkins County town hoping for community tornado shelter

Tom Sisk is helping rebuild a three bedroom home on the family’s farm outside Earlington.

“It’s going good for us, we have family and friends helping,” he says. But the materials used to rebuild what they lost in the tornado are being stored off site

“It’s too much money. One load is worth $20,000. You can’t leave it out,” he explained.

Mike Duncan of the committee says they’re working on a new 60 by 100 foot metal building to store donated building materials. The first to be built in the Barnsley Loop area near the county convenience center, with a future one planned for the Dawson Springs area. County magistrates approved leasing land for storage on Tuesday.

“I think it’d be a good idea to help people out like that. That way, they can go get what they need and it’d be safe too,” said Sisk.

Duncan says donated materials are still arriving but have asked some groups to hold back on future donations.

“Some have this material and they want to move it. They talk to different people and different organizations. They don’t have a place to hold on to it long either themselves,” he explained.

Duncan says the storage may be changed to store other things like donated appliances down the road, but the houses have to be built first.

Family reclaims Bible found in Dawson Springs after tornado

“We’ve got people that want to donate appliances, and various things like that, but if you don’t have a house, there’s no place to put an appliance,” he said.

Duncan says the storage building in Barnsley Loop area could be ready as early as next month.

(This story was originally published on March 17, 2022)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

