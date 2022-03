I grew up in the middle of nowhere in Western Illinois and went to college at an EXTREMELY overpriced private school in downtown Chicago. Why? No clue… And it wasn’t Loyola… so I don’t even get the college basketball hype every March (they lost today though). And while it all led to me where I am today, one of my biggest regrets is not going to a big state school where college football is part of the lifeblood of the […] The post Coach Orgeron Might Have To Smack A Fool Before Spring Break Is Over… first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO