ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Carbon, IL

Glen Carbon doctor publishes book

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muRLE_0eiWzzRD00
Dr. Kristen M. Jacobs, will host a book launch happy hour 4-7 p.m. March 31 at Ooh La La Medical Spa, 110 Cottonwood Road, Glen Carbon for "Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)". (Dr. Kristen M. Jacobs)

GLEN CARBON – Dr. Kristen M. Jacobs, will host a book launch happy hour 4-7 p.m. March 31 at Ooh La La Medical Spa, 110 Cottonwood Road, Glen Carbon for "Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)".

“I am excited to host this event to encourage people to learn proper skin care techniques and to help them learn how to age healthily, prevent skin cancer, and improve self-confidence,” said Jacobs. “My goal in writing my book is to help make the knowledge and expertise I’ve gained through my years of practice accessible to everyone.”

Jacobs' book highlights her five-step approach to help people feel their best at any age and offers before and after photos from patients she has treated.

The event will include snacks, Social Grace Vodka’s signature drink, tours of Ooh La La Medical Spa, product giveaways and a pop-up boutique featuring Piper and Hollow. For reservations call 618-288-9117 or email drjacobs@oohlalawellness.com.

Jacobs opened Ooh La La Medical Spa as an aesthetic medicine and preventive health practice in Glen Carbon in 2008. In 2010, her husband, Robert L. Wise, D.C., joined the practice as the Director of Wellness and Nutrition to offer nutritional counseling for a whole-body approach to wellness.

For more details visit www.kristenjacobs.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

Tea and yoga coming to Jerseyville

JERSEYVILLE - Residents of Jerseyville will soon be able to relieve their stress with yoga and tea. On April 2, 3 Sisters Tea, Apothecary & Yoga will be opening a brick and mortar store at 221 S. State St. in Jerseyville. CEO NaRetta Forrester, of Old Kane, started the business online with her sisters NaShona Staples and NaTiya Fagg in 2020.
The Telegraph

Miller marks 105 years

JERSEYVILLE - Meda Miller celebrated her 105th birthday on March 12.   Miller is as sweet and compassionate as they come, and kindness is very important to her. She takes each day as it comes and tries to do what is best. She is currently in physical therapy to gain strength to return back home. A birthday celebration was held at Liberty Village of Jerseyville in the media room. Family and friends were in attendance and refreshments were served.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Wildlife Society plans annual meeting in Godfrey

GODFREY – The Illinois Chapter of The Wildlife Society will hold its annual meeting April 10-12 in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. The three-day annual chapter meeting will feature about 20 presenters discussing wildlife monitoring, management, disease, ecology and other topics. Open to the public, the event allows either in-person or virtual attendance. A workshop, banquet and business meeting also is planned.
GODFREY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Carbon, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Glen Carbon, IL
The Telegraph

Alton talk offers tips on raising capital

ALTON - Entrepreneurs and small business owners will learn sources and criteria for commercial bank and Small Business Administration loans at "Access to Capital" planned 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Post Commons, 300 Alby St., Alton. Presented by Alton Main Street, the program will help people prepare to apply for grants, pitch to angel investors and learn about government resources for veteran, woman, and people of color-owned businesses.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

New farmers market coming to East Alton

EAST ALTON - A new farmer's market will be coming to East Alton. Woody Peterson, Owner of Peterson's Family Farms in East Alton, will have have the first East Alton Farmer's Market on every Tuesday starting April 19 until the last Tuesday of October from 3-7 p.m. in the parking lot of EastGate Plaza, 625 Eastgate Shopping Center.
The Telegraph

Gallatin basketball dinner set Sunday

ALTON - The 75th Gallatin Basketball Players of the Year Banquet will take place at Best Western Premier Alton-St. Louis Area Hotel, 3559 College Ave., in Alton at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20 Awards will be given to boys and girls players from Alton, Marquette, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River and Roxana. All past winners are invited back to celebrate this year, while 1978 winner and Alton Mayor David Goins will serve as the keynote speaker. Doors will open at 5:45 pm with festivities beginning shortly after 6 pm with an invocation and dinner.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Worm Moon lights up Lent

John Badman|The Telegraph The full Worm Moon, or Lenten Moon, rises above the cross atop St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton late Wednesday night. Commonly known as Worm Moon, the current full moon is the last of the winter season, a time when thawing ground allows worms and other insects to become active again. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, since this full moon occurred before the spring equinox it is also called the Lenten Moon, referring to the Christian season. Different Native American cultures have different names for the last full moon of winter, including Eagle Moon, Goose Moon, Crow Moon, Sugar Moon and Sore Eyes Moon. Whatever you wish to call it, you can see the full moon rising in the eastern sky just before 7 p.m. Winter is officially over, and spring starts, in North America on Sunday. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodka#Snacks#Aesthetic Medicine#Social Grace Vodka#Ooh La La Medical Spa
The Telegraph

Moro church marks 75th anniversary Sunday

MORO - Meadowbrook First Southern Baptist Church will celebrate 75 years as a constituted church on Sunday, March 20. For its diamond jubilee, the church is planning a reunion celebration Sunday with worship at 10:45 a.m., lunch at noon, and an afternoon service at 2 p.m. Pastor David Denton, who grew up in the church and now is at Bethesda Baptist in Granite City, will be preaching in the morning service. Pastor Jeff Hemken, who was the church's Youth Minister in the 1970s is now pastor at Calvary Baptist in Hillsboro, will be preaching in the Sunday afternoon service. He will be joined by the Gospel quartet "Fourgiven."
MORO, IL
The Telegraph

O'Connell's sets Saturday St. Patrick's block party

GRANITE CITY - O'Connell's Pub at 2401 Washington Ave. in Granite City will be celebrating the luck of the Irish with its first ever St. Patrick's Day block party noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19. The event will feature various vendors, activities and music by Scott and Mechelle starting at 7 p.m.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

County sells Edwardsville site for $3.86M

EDWARDSVILLE - The sale of the county-owned Plum Street property was overwhelmingly approved by the Madison County Board at Wednesday's meeting. The roughly 15-acre property was sold to The Staenberg Group, a multi-state development company with offices in St. Louis and Denver, for $3.86 million. The company is the developer of the nearby Orchard Town Center in Glen Carbon.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

McWork under way in Alton

ALTON - Workers using heavy equipment have spent the week removing the fire-damaged pad that once held a McDonald's restaurant at the corner of East Broadway and Ridge Street in Alton. After bulldozers leveled the ground, a steamroller compacted the earth to make way for construction of a new McDonald's on the site.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
The Telegraph

Sign of summer's approach

GODFREY - A concession stand is in the work to accompany the upcoming splash pad at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. Rich Beran, Godfrey Village Engineer, said that a graveled base has been completed for the building, and a roof is currently under construction. In addition, sidewalks, lights and electrical work for the splash pad are being worked on. In January, Godfrey village board members approved buying and installing a splash pad in Glazebrook Park with a budget not to exceed $480,000.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
1K+
Followers
691
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy