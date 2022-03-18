Glen Carbon doctor publishes book

Dr. Kristen M. Jacobs, will host a book launch happy hour 4-7 p.m. March 31 at Ooh La La Medical Spa, 110 Cottonwood Road, Glen Carbon for "Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)". (Dr. Kristen M. Jacobs)

GLEN CARBON – Dr. Kristen M. Jacobs, will host a book launch happy hour 4-7 p.m. March 31 at Ooh La La Medical Spa, 110 Cottonwood Road, Glen Carbon for "Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)".

“I am excited to host this event to encourage people to learn proper skin care techniques and to help them learn how to age healthily, prevent skin cancer, and improve self-confidence,” said Jacobs. “My goal in writing my book is to help make the knowledge and expertise I’ve gained through my years of practice accessible to everyone.”



Jacobs' book highlights her five-step approach to help people feel their best at any age and offers before and after photos from patients she has treated.

The event will include snacks, Social Grace Vodka’s signature drink, tours of Ooh La La Medical Spa, product giveaways and a pop-up boutique featuring Piper and Hollow. For reservations call 618-288-9117 or email drjacobs@oohlalawellness.com.

Jacobs opened Ooh La La Medical Spa as an aesthetic medicine and preventive health practice in Glen Carbon in 2008. In 2010, her husband, Robert L. Wise, D.C., joined the practice as the Director of Wellness and Nutrition to offer nutritional counseling for a whole-body approach to wellness.



For more details visit www.kristenjacobs.com .

