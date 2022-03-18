ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Follansbee, WV

Follansbee Waste Water Plant receives $10M grant

By Taylor Long
 23 hours ago

FOLLANSBEE W.Va. (WTRF)

Some good news for Follansbee!

They are getting a $10 Million dollar grant for their water waste plant.

City officials have been working diligently to get the funding for this project and are thrilled to start it.

Mayor David Velegol says the need for these upgrades are huge especially after the news of the coke plant closing.

He said this money helps alleviates potential water rates from going up too high.

“We’re really working hard for our citizens, we’re putting a lot of time in to try to get these opportunities with the $3 million water grant that we got, now we have this $10 million grant, we have other grants we are working on right now so, we’re doing everything we can to alleviates the pains caused by the closing of the coke plant.”

David Velegol – Mayor City of Follansbee

The water plan is also being upgraded.


He said they plan to start both of those projects in the fall.

