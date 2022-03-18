ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn’s Thomas becomes first transgender woman to win NCAAs

By Charles Odum (AP)
ATLANTA (AP) — Lia Thomas took control in the final 100 yards of the 500-yard freestyle to make history Thursday as the first known transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship.

Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania senior who entered the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships as the top seed, had a season-best time of 4 minutes, 33.24 seconds.

AP source: Schwarber, Phillies agree to deal for about $80M

“I didn’t have a whole lot of expectation for this meet,” Thomas said. “I was just happy to be here and race and compete the best I could.”

Virginia’s Emma Weyant was second at 4:34.99.

The race was close until the final 100 yards, with Weyant and Erica Sullivan of Texas pushing Thomas for the lead.

As was the case in Thursday morning in a preliminary win, Thomas was stronger at the end. She won the preliminary race at 4:33.82.

Atlantic League, MLB announce experimental playing rules

Thomas also is the top seed in the 200 freestyle Friday and is the 10th seed in the 100 freestyle Saturday.

Thomas is a former male swimmer for Penn. She has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she began her transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy.

Pittsburgh Steelers sign QB Mitchell Trubisky, per reports

The inclusion of the transgender swimmer created controversy, even within the sport. There were fewer than 10 protesters outside the Georgia Tech facility, and some carried banners which read “Save Women’s Sports” in the stands.

“I try to ignore it as much as I can,” Thomas said. “I try to focus on my swimming .. and just try to block out everything else.”

abc27 News

Mechanicsburg reaches first ever Final Four

(WHTM) – This Mechanicsburg Wildcats team has reached a stage that no team before them ever had. The squad clinched their first-ever state semifinal appearance in their 45-33 win over West York. The sharpshooting of Jayden Eager and Emma Castilla broke open what was a close game in the second half – and turned it […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Washington Commanders introduce Carson Wentz

Washington traded a 3rd round pick this year, a 3rd round pick next year that can go to a 2nd round pick if he plays 70$% of the snaps, and Washington and Indy also swapped places in the 2nd round this year in return for Wentz and the Colts' 7th round pick.
NFL
abc27 News

Penn State’s Sandy Barbour to retire this summer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour will retire from Penn State. Barbour's first day with the university was back in 2014 when she became the university's ninth athletic director and was appointed VP in 2019. Following her announcement, Penn State coaches released "What They're Saying About Sandy Barbour." "Sandy […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27 News

Cedar Cliff, CD each advance to Final Four

(WHTM) – We entered Tuesday's Girls 6A Quarterfinals action with two local teams. We left with two local teams. Cedar Cliff and Central Dauphin each advance to the Final Four after close victories on each side of the bracket. The Lady Colts getting it done with a 42-36 victory over Pennsbury while the Rams were […]
DAUPHIN, PA
abc27 News

AP source: Schwarber, Phillies agree to deal for about $80M

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber is coming to Philadelphia, agreeing Wednesday to a four-year deal with the Phillies worth about $80 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. A 29-year-old slugging outfielder, Schwarber split last […]
MLB
abc27 News

NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup that struck van, killing 9

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday. The truck's left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact, he said. Although it […]
HOBBS, NM
abc27 News

Bill McSwain talks run for governor

(WTAJ) — Marine Corp Veteran and Former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain joined WTAJ News to talk about his campaign to be Pennsylvania's next governor. McSwain was appointed to be the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania by Former President Donald Trump in 2017. He touts that experience in addressing one of his key […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Oz vows to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected senator

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Mehmet Oz, warding off criticism from a key rival in Pennsylvania's heated Republican primary race for U.S. Senate, said Wednesday that he will renounce his dual citizenship in Turkey if he is elected, as the expensive campaign took on a harder and more personal edge. Oz — the celebrity heart surgeon […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
