Lt. Gov. fears ARPA money could be bungled over tax cut fight with House

In this file photo from March 14, 2022, Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. ROGELIO V. SOLIS | AP

JACKSON • Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann fears Mississippi could blow its once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to efficiently dole out $1.8 billion in federal stimulus funds if the House does not start negotiating on how those dollars should be spent.

“I’m very concerned that this is getting hung up here in the last two weeks of the session,” Hosemann told reporters in his office on Thursday.

But Hosemann’s plea appears to have fallen on deaf ears with House Speaker Phililp Gunn, R-Clinton, who has flirted with the idea of holding American Rescue Plan Act funds hostage if the Senate does not agree to eliminate the state income tax, which accounts for a third of the state’s general budget.

Shortly after Hosemann’s press conference concluded, Gunn in a statement said that Hosemann and the 52-member Senate were being hypocritical by wanting to spend all of the ARPA dollars, yet thinking the state cannot afford to eliminate the income tax.

“The Senate cannot have it both ways,” Gunn said. “If a crisis is indeed coming, then following their logic, we need to save ARPA and our reserves. Our position is to point out these glaring discrepancies.”

The Senate hasn't overtly stated that an economic crisis is on the horizon, but it has used analyses from State Economist Corey Miller to argue the state should not do away with its income tax.

Miller’s report concluded that, should Mississippi's income tax be eliminated, there would be a long-term decrease in net revenue collected by the state, but an increase in gross domestic product.

“If the lieutenant governor and Senate genuinely believe that a revenue decline is coming, then the true conservative policy would be to keep these monies in reserve should we need to repurpose them to address a potential downturn,” Gunn said.

Newsletter

But federal law requires states must commit the ARPA funds by the end of 2024 and for entities to spend them by the end of 2026.

If the funds get crossed up with the massive tax brawl in the Capitol and are not appropriated this year, Hosemann predicted that historic inflation could decrease the purchasing power of the money and lead to municipalities and counties scrambling to spend the money properly.

The Senate passed legislation earlier this year that would dedicate $750 million for different organizations to use for upgrading water and sewage infrastructure.

Of that proposed sum, $350 million would go toward cities and counties for a dollar-for-dollar matching program; $50 million would be used for smaller municipalities, who would receive a larger state match; and $350 million would go to rural water associations.

Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said that the city is waiting to see how the Legislature allocates the funds before the city spends any of the ARPA money that it directly received.

“What we’re waiting on is to see if there’s going to be a match from the state,” Jordan said. “Obviously, we don’t want to spend the money now, and then figure out later there’s a better avenue for us to use this money.”

Jordan, a Republican, didn’t wade into the income tax feud, but said he wants the Legislature to make a decision one way or the other on how it’s spending the money.

“We kind of need to get going in some direction,” Jordan said. “Obviously, we’d like some kind of match from the state. But if we aren’t, we need to prepare so that we can go a different way.