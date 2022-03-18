ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Arnold Schwarzenegger urges Russians to ignore Kremlin’s war ‘propaganda’ in emotional message

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 23 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger made an impassioned online plea to Russians Thursday, urging them to ignore the war “propaganda” spewed by the Kremlin and “spread truth” about the bleak reality of the unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

In a nine-minute long video clip meant to slip through strict Moscow censors, Schwarzenegger, 74, also invoked his father’s experience fighting with the Nazis in World War II after the annexation of Austria — telling Russians his dad was “pumped up on the lies of his government” and lived the rest of his life in “guilt” and “pain.”

The one-time Mr. Universe began by talking about his reverence for the Russian people, cemented when he met world champion weightlifter Yuri Petrovich Vlasov at the age of 14.

Schwarzenegger told viewers that Moscow was lying to both the Russian public and troops about their mission to “denazify” Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GN8FX_0eiWyYh500
Arnold Schwarzenegger made an impassioned plea to Russians on March 17, 2022, urging them to ignore the war “propaganda” Vladimir Putin’s regime is using to justify its attack on Ukraine.

“Denazify Ukraine? This is not true. Ukraine is a country with a Jewish president. A Jewish president, I might add, whose father’s three brothers were all murdered by the Nazis,” Schwarzenegger said, over a superimposed Russian translation.

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

He went on to describe Russia’s near-unanimous international alienation, and the historic economic sanctions it was facing.

“You see the world has turned against Russia because of its actions in Ukraine,” Schwarzenegger said.

“Whole city blocks have been flattened by Russian artillery and bombs, including a children’s hospital and maternity hospital. Three million Ukrainian refugees, mainly women children and the elderly, fled their country. And many more are trying to seek to get out.

“It’s a humanitarian crisis.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBijO_0eiWyYh500
Russia’s attacks on Ukraine continued on March 17, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdBqv_0eiWyYh500
A person interrupts a live news bulletin on Russia’s state TV “Channel One” to protest Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on March 14, 2022.

Speaking directly to Russian troops, the former Republican California governor explained that every strike on Ukraine is also a strike on Russia, because of the millions of Russians that have families in the former Soviet republic.

“Every bullet that you shoot you shoot a brother or sister. Every bomb or every shell that falls is falling not on an enemy but on a school or a hospital or a home,” he said.

Schwarzenegger also spoke about the reality of his father Gustav Schwarzenegger’s dark history as a sergeant in the Nazi army, something the movie star-turned-politician has rarely discussed. He warned troops they did not want to suffer the same fate as his father, who was injured fighting in Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0UVl_0eiWyYh500
People take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Moscow, Russia on Feb. 27, 2022.

“When my father arrived in Leningrad, he was all pumped up on the lies of his government,” Schwarzenegger said. “When he left Leningrad, he was broken — physically and mentally. He lived the rest of his life in pain — pain from a broken back, pain from the shrapnel that always reminded him of those terrible years and pain from the guilt that he felt.”

Schwarzenegger ended the lengthy clip with a message to the “brave” Russian protesters who have demonstrated against their government’s invasion.

“You are my new heroes. You have the strength of Yuri Petrovich Vlasov. You have the true heart of Russia.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustav Schwarzenegger
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
The Independent

Putin says he will destroy the ‘anti-Russia’ created by West and insists Ukraine invasion going to plan

Vladimir Putin said Moscow will destroy the “anti-Russia” next door that the West created, as he insisted his invasion of Ukraine was going to plan.The Russian president said in a televised address on Thursday that Kremlin forces were fighting against threats including nuclear weapons and claimed their assault was running on schedule.He said: “The special military operation is proceeding strictly in line with the timetable. According to plan. “All objectives that were set are being resolved successfully.”Mr Putin’s comments seemed designed to rebut statements by Western governments and intelligence agencies that Russia’s campaign has stumbled in the face of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propaganda#Russian People#Russians#Kremlin#Nazis#Jewish
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
The Guardian

‘My mother says I am betraying Russia’: Putin’s invasion divides the generations

On day three of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Victoria Gogh realised her mother was slipping away from her. “I noticed on the phone that mum was starting to parrot the government’s narrative about this war – that this was all the fault of Nato, that Russia had no choice but to defend itself,” said Gogh, 28, a fashion consultant originally from a small town in Siberia who moved to Moscow.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Russian businesses in US face backlash from war in Ukraine

They’re pouring out vodka, boycotting Russian restaurants and even leaving threatening voicemail messages at Russian businesses. Angered by the deadly violence and the humanitarian crisis resulting from Russia’s war on Ukraine, some Americans are taking it out on Russian businesses and brands in the U.S. — or anything that sounds Russian.
ECONOMY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy