GE Cuts CEO Culp's Incentive Grant After Shareholder Rebuke

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
International Business Times
 1 day ago

General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based...

