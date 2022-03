Can Michigan play the role of spoiler against Tennessee and advance to its fifth consecutive Sweet 16 when the two teams battle in the second round on Saturday?. The Wolverines (18-14) took one step closer to reaching the Sweet 16 yet again when they rallied to beat No. 6 seed Colorado State 75-63 in the first round on Thursday. Michigan sputtered in the first half without DeVante' Jones running the offense. Jones, the starting point guard, missed the NCAA Tournament opener after suffering a concussion earlier in the week. The Wolverines trailed by as many as 15 points before halftime, but rallied behind 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting from Hunter Dickinson.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO