Aaron Rodgers Can't Be Happy the Packers Traded Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers just committed to the Green Bay Packers for three more years, and less than a week later the franchise sent away his top target. On Thursday, the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first-round pick and possibly more. Rodgers can't be happy about this development.

The Packers announced they would franchise tag Adams in early March, but he informed the team he wouldn't play on the tag this season. The two sides couldn't make progress on a long-term deal, so this was the inevitable outcome. But Adams is the best receiver Rodgers has ever had, and arguably the best in the NFL right now. Now he'll be playing elsewhere.

Not only is Adams reuniting with his college quarterback in Derek Carr, he's getting a massive new contract. The Raiders are giving him a five-year, $141.25 million deal. That's an average of $28.25 mil a season.

Adams is 29, a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. In 2021, he caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. It was his third season in the last four where he topped 110 catches and 1,300 yards.

This is really terrible timing for the Packers. Just when they repaired their relationship with Rodgers, they got rid of his top target. It's likely he knew this was coming, but losing his buddy and best receiver as he enters a new three-year deal is rough.

What's left for Rodgers? Well, currently, they have Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Amari Rodgers. None of them qualifies as a No. 1 receiver.

Green Bay has some work to do this offseason to find Rodgers a top target.