NFL

Green Bay Packers trade ace receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders

By Adam Uren
 1 day ago
Adam Uren

The Green Bay Packers are trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster deal announced Thursday evening.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that the Packers' best receiver – and Aaron Rodgers' favorite target – is heading to Vegas after talks over extending the 29-year-old's stay in Green Bay seemingly broke down.

Details of the detail are emerging, but it appears the Raiders will send 2022 1st and 2nd round picks to Green Bay.

The Packers had franchise tagged Adams, but the receiver responded by threatening to not play in 2022 unless he got an enhanced contract.

It comes just a week after Rodgers signed his own four-year extension with Green Bay, but Rapoport says that the quarterback apparently knew when he signed that Adams would likely not be returning.

Adams recorded a career-high 123 catches and 1,553 receiving yards in 2021. It remains to be seen how they replace him, but the Packers losing Adams will be a huge boon to the Minnesota Vikings.

Comments / 0

