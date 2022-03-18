ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints' Kentavius Street: Lands with Saints

Street agreed to a contract with the Saints on Thursday, Mike Kaye...

The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
FOX Sports

Saints, safety Marcus Maye, agree on 3-year free-agent deal

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints and former New York Jets safety Marcus Maye agreed on a three-year, free-agent contract, addressing a void created when Marcus Williams chose to leave New Orleans for Baltimore. Maye, who turned 29 last week, has spent his first five NFL seasons with the...
NFL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles Sign GM Howie Roseman To 3-Year Contract Extension: Reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have signed general manager Howie Roseman to a three-year contract extension on Thursday, according to multiple reports. PhillyVoice was the first to report the news. Source: Eagles sign Howie Roseman to three-year contract extension https://t.co/J4vb6tjR7A — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) March 17, 2022 Roseman is now under contract with the team until 2025. He was currently in the final year of a contract he signed during the summer of 2018. Roseman is a lightning rod for criticism amongst Eagles fans, but recently the team has been successful with him at the helm. The team won its first Super Bowl during the 2017-18 season and went on to make the playoffs the next two seasons. The Eagles had a very down year in 2020, but Roseman was able to unload Carson Wentz in a deal that included a first-round pick and select wideout DeVonta Smith in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2021, which led to another playoff berth. Roseman has set the Eagles up nicely for the future with three first-round picks to use in the NFL Draft on April 28.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Jakeem Grant: Heading to Cleveland

Grant (ankle) agreed to a three-year deal with the Browns on Tuesday that's worth up to $13.8 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Grant missed the final game of 2021 with an ankle issue, but it won't affect his outlook in free agency. Chicago acquired the 29-year-old from Miami in October, and he finished the campaign with 11 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 493 yards on 21 kick returns and 250 yards and one touchdown on 18 punt returns. Grant is likely to see most of his action in the return game for Cleveland, as well.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Anthony Walker: Re-ups on one-year deal

Walker agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Walker led Cleveland with 113 combined tackles last season, and the All-Pro middle linebacker is now set to run it back with the team for the 2022 campaign. For fantasy purposes, it's positive to see Walker back in familiar circumstances, as he should be set to repeat a similarly productive role.
NFL
FanSided

Trevor Bauer congratulates Deshaun Watson in shameful tweet

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who has been accused of assaulting two women, tweeted congratulations to Deshaun Watson on his trade in the most shameful way. Deshaun Watson’s trade from the Texans to the Browns was the biggest news of the day in the NFL, prompting commentary from all over the internet.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Finds new home in New York

The Giants and Seals-Jones (concussion) agreed to a contract Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Seals-Jones is joining the fifth organization of his career and a team in great need at his position after Evan Engram left for Jacksonville, Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith (knee) were cut in recent weeks, and Levine Toilolo (Achilles) hit free agency. Seals-Jones flashed at times last season for Washington when Logan Thomas (knee) was sidelined, gathering in 30 of 49 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. With the Giants, Seals-Jones will serve as the team's unquestioned top tight end due to the competition combining for three career catches, all which came from Chris Myarick last season.
NFL
KHON2

Saint Louis alum Nate Herbig tendered by Philadelphia Eagles

Saint Louis alum Nate Herbig been tendered by the Philadelphia Eagles. In NFL terms, it means the path has been paved for the offensive lineman from Kauai to return to the Eagles for his fourth season with the franchise. Another team can offer Herbig a contract, but the Eagles will posses the right to match any offer.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Signing with Texans

Reeves-Maybin will sign a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Reeves-Maybin spent his first five professional seasons with the Lions, and he had a career-best year in 2021. Across 15 appearances, he logged 82 tackles (53 solo), four pass defenses, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 27-year-old will be rewarded with a two-year deal from the Texans, and he should have a chance to carve out a sizable role in the team's defense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Austin Hooper: Likely to be released

The Browns plan to release Hooper, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. There were rumors this would happen, especially after the team used a franchise tag on fellow TE David Njoku, though a report last week suggested the Browns also planned to keep Hooper. It sounds like they'll now move on from the veteran tight end, after two seasons of a four-year, $42 million contract. The 27-year-old tight end caught 84 passes for 780 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 regular-season games with Cleveland the past two seasons.
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Damien Wilson: Signs with Panthers

Wilson agreed to a two-year contract with the Panthers on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Wilson set a career high with 106 tackles (59 solo), three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 17 games for Jacksonville in 2021, and he was able to secure a multi-year deal in free agency. The 28-year-old should be a solid IDP option for Carolina in 2022 coming off last year's production.
NFL

