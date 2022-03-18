ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cheniere's Louisiana, Texas LNG plants OK'd for more exports

ABC News
ABC News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eiWucqb00

The U.S. Department of Energy has given a liquefied natural gas exporter operating in Louisiana and Texas permission for additional sales to every country entirely in Europe as they seek to move away from Russian oil and gas because of that country’s war on Ukraine.

As Europe works to phase out its reliance on Russian energy, “the world needs every molecule it can get” from other sources, said Dustin Meyer, the American Petroleum Institute’s vice president for natural gas markets.

Cheniere Energy Inc. said its Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana and its Corpus Christi plant in Texas have been improved and are making more gas than covered by previous export permits. Wednesday’s orders “will allow for additional operational flexibility for us and our customers during this pivotal time and for decades to come,” it said in a statement released by a public relations firm.

U.S. companies are already exporting at or near their maximum capacity and Wednesday’s orders mean “every operating U.S. LNG export project has approval from DOE to export its full capacity to any country where not prohibited by U.S. law or policy,” the energy department said in a news release.

It increased the amount of liquid natural gas that Cheniere’s plants may export by the equivalent of 0.72 billion cubic feet (20.4 million cubic meters) of natural gas per day. The gas may be sold to any country with which the U.S. does not have a free trade agreement— including, the department noted, all of Europe.

That increase works out to about 5.2 metric tons (5.7 tons) a year for Cheniere; total U.S. exports are set to run about 86 metric tons (95 tons) this year, Meyer said.

The department said the U.S. is the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas, with exports expected to grow 20% this year as additional capacity comes online. Half of Europe’s imports in January came from the United Staets, it said.

Four applications from other facilities have been pending for more than a year, said Marty Durbin, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute. They “should also be approved expeditiously,” he said in a statement released by a public relations firm.

———

A previous version of this story was published March 16, 2022. In it, The Associated Press erroneously reported that producer Cheniere Energy Inc. would now be allowed to export the equivalent of 0.72 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day. That amount is in addition to what it already had permission to export. Also, quoting numbers from an official in the American Petroleum Institute, AP erroneously reported that the increase in allowable exports would work out to 5.5 metric tons (6 tons) a year. The correct figure is 5.2 metric tons (5.7 tons) a year. The official also said that U.S. LNG exports for the year were expected to total about 11.5 metric tons (12.7 tons). The correct figure is about 86 metric tons (95 tons).

FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
Seeking Alpha

Cheniere Energy: An Oil Company That Still Has Gas In The Tank

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine offers opportunities for American oil & natural gas companies. The first US company to export liquified natural gas, Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE: CQP), is based in Houston, Texas. In its early days, Cheniere Energy was an oil and gas exploration company. However, as the market landscape changed in the early 2000s, the decision was made to invest in the development of liquified natural gas re-gas terminals. The company hit a low point in the mid-2000s as international competition on the (LNG) front stalled the domestic market. In 2010 however, the company rose to prominence as natural gas production in the U.S. intensified. In 2016, Cheniere Energy began exporting LNG to other countries - a first for LNG companies in America. The company has rebuilt its foundation on that model, using it to build value and expand. In 2018 Cheniere Energy reached a $25 billion agreement with CPC Corp, a Taiwanese company, to supply them with LNG for 25 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Times

House Democrats ask oil companies to testify over record-high gas prices

House Democrats on Wednesday requested that executives from a half-dozen major oil companies testify before lawmakers over high gasoline prices. The House Energy and Commerce Committee sent letters to the executives of BP, Chevron, Devon Energy Corporation, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources and Royal Dutch Shell requesting their appearance for an April 6 hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
