ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Charlie Crist: $19.6 Million in Federal Funds Headed to Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lML21_0eiWtdlX00

This week, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., who sits on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, announced $19,599,000 in federal funding for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) to support the expansion of their fleet of electric buses.

Specifically, PSTA was awarded an $18,399,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Program to purchase electric buses and install charging infrastructure. Additionally, Crist secured $1.2 million in Community Project Funding for PSTA in the recently passed Fiscal Year 2022 government funding bill to support the purchase and installation of on-route chargers for electric buses.

“As a region that is uniquely susceptible to the effects of climate change, I commend Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority for their commitment to providing and expanding public transportation that is clean, green, and efficient,” said Crist. “With this new federal investment, PSTA is doing their part to deliver the electric vehicles of the future, improve air quality, and expand public transportation. A win-win-win!”

“As PSTA continues toward it’s goal of a zero-emissions fleet by 2050, we are extremely grateful for Congressman Crist and the Biden administration for recognizing and investing in clean infrastructure and alternative modes of transportation,” said Pat Gerard, the chair of the PSTA Board of Directors. “Each step we take toward a sustainable future is helping fight climate change.”

“This is truly a transformative investment in our clean infrastructure,” said Brad Miller, the CEO of PSTA. “Through this electric vehicle investment, we are ensuring that Pinellas County residents and visitors benefit from cleaner air as we move toward a more sustainable, carbon-free energy system. PSTA is proud of our reputation as an innovative agency, and this investment will symbolically and literally move us forward.”

Crist was able to secure $243 million in FY21 for DOT’s Buses and Bus Facilities Program, from which the $18.4 million grant was awarded.

Comments / 3

Related
FloridaDaily

Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick Announces $2.4 Million FEMA Grant for South Florida

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., weighed in this week after FEMA announced a grant totaling $2,446,500.00 for the roadway elevation of MacArthur Boulevard. “Today, I am pleased to announce a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The grant is for $2,446,500.00 in federal funding for the elevation of a portion of SE MacArthur Boulevard,” she said.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Gus Bilirakis: Almost $14 Million in Community Project Funds Headed to Tampa Bay Area

This week, U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., announced that all ten of the community project funding requests he submitted this year were approved. These projects will bring a total $13.79 million in federal funding to the Tampa Bay area. When this year’s application process opened, Bilirakis received dozens of roposals from local governments, municipalities, and non-profit organizations throughout the state of Florida.
MIAMI, FL
FloridaDaily

Byron Donalds Calls on Joe Biden to Reverse FEMA Disaster Decision After Tornadoes Hit Lee County

This week, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., sent a letter to President Joe Biden expressing his support of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ appeal of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell’s decision to deny the state of Florida’s Major Disaster Declaration request following the devastating tornado that struck Lee County in mid-January.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Government
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis: Florida Unemployment Rate in January Continues at 3.5 Percent

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that in January, Florida’s unemployment rate remained 3.5 percent. In January, Florida’s unemployment rate decreased by 2.5 percentage points over the year to 3.5 percent, the same as it was in December, and continued to remain below the national rate of 4.0 percent. The U.S. Department of Labor’s revised historical data also now shows that Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the national rate for 14 consecutive months. In January, Florida’s labor force participation total was 10,448,000, greater than Florida’s February 2020 pre-pandemic labor force, and increasing by 318,000, or 3.1 percent, over the year. Employment opportunities have also been amplified as Floridians remain confident in finding meaningful employment. There were 8,067,500 private sector jobs statewide in January, an increase of 124,700 (+1.6 percent) from February 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Crist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suncoast#Infrastructure#Federal Funding#D Fla#Psta#Community Project Funding
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Wants CBO to Look at Latest Appropriations Proposals

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., led eight other Republicans in the U.S. Senate in sending a letter to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) requesting an immediate projection, cost estimate and inflationary impact statement on the $1.5 trillion government funding package that was released that morning and has yet to be scored by the CBO.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy