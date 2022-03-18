Charlie Crist: $19.6 Million in Federal Funds Headed to Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority

This week, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., who sits on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, announced $19,599,000 in federal funding for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) to support the expansion of their fleet of electric buses.

Specifically, PSTA was awarded an $18,399,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Program to purchase electric buses and install charging infrastructure. Additionally, Crist secured $1.2 million in Community Project Funding for PSTA in the recently passed Fiscal Year 2022 government funding bill to support the purchase and installation of on-route chargers for electric buses.

“As a region that is uniquely susceptible to the effects of climate change, I commend Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority for their commitment to providing and expanding public transportation that is clean, green, and efficient,” said Crist. “With this new federal investment, PSTA is doing their part to deliver the electric vehicles of the future, improve air quality, and expand public transportation. A win-win-win!”

“As PSTA continues toward it’s goal of a zero-emissions fleet by 2050, we are extremely grateful for Congressman Crist and the Biden administration for recognizing and investing in clean infrastructure and alternative modes of transportation,” said Pat Gerard, the chair of the PSTA Board of Directors. “Each step we take toward a sustainable future is helping fight climate change.”

“This is truly a transformative investment in our clean infrastructure,” said Brad Miller, the CEO of PSTA. “Through this electric vehicle investment, we are ensuring that Pinellas County residents and visitors benefit from cleaner air as we move toward a more sustainable, carbon-free energy system. PSTA is proud of our reputation as an innovative agency, and this investment will symbolically and literally move us forward.”

Crist was able to secure $243 million in FY21 for DOT’s Buses and Bus Facilities Program, from which the $18.4 million grant was awarded.