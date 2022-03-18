ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s economic outlook clouded by inflation, war in Ukraine

By Shannon Najmabadi, Sandra Fish
coloradosun.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new war in Ukraine, mounting inflation and lingering uncertainty about the coronavirus point to an elevated risk for possible economic downturn in Colorado this year, state economists told the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee on Thursday. Strong growth in state revenue is expected to flatten in the next...

coloradosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time

Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high last seen when Paul Volcker led the U.S. central bank.The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, probably jumped 6% in January from a year earlier, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel, is forecast to climb 5.2%.Less than a month before the Fed’s next policy meeting, a sharper-than-projected advance in the price gauge could turn up the heat for a half-point increase in the benchmark interest rate. January’s consumer-price index rose more than forecast, with broad advances in the costs of goods and services.
BUSINESS
Biloxi Sun Herald

BofA: Ukraine War Raises Risk of US Recession

The Russia-Ukraine war already has pushed commodity prices higher, and it could generate bigger economic trouble for the U.S. and Europe down the road, according to Bank of America. The conflict “means a bigger inflation shock, a smaller rates shock, and a bigger recession shock,” BofA economists, led by Michael...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Inflation is ravaging the economy, and Biden needs to stop making excuses

Understanding that inflation is essentially a tax that hurts everyone, especially seniors and those living on a fixed income, I recently warned my colleagues about inflation hitting 7.9% year-over-year growth in February. I also discussed the impact that inflationary pressure, which is at the highest level that America has faced in more than 40 years, is having on my constituents.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
Fox News

Former Obama adviser: Don't blame Russia, blame Biden for inflation rates

MSNBC economic analyst and former Obama adviser Steven Rattner took President Biden to task on Thursday for claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is responsible for the soaring inflation Americans are facing at home. Biden reacted to the staggering consumer price index report from the Labor Department...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Economic Recovery#Economic Outlook#Consumer Price Index#Joint Budget Committee#The Governor#Jbc#Dillon#Democrat#Coloradans
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US economy flashes a recession warning sign

Surging oil and gas prices have raised recession alarm bells around the world. But another economic indicator is starting to look ominous: The yield curve is flattening. Wall Street closely watches the difference, or spread, between short-term government bond yields, most notably the 2-year Treasury, and longer-term bond rates like the 10-year Treasury.
BUSINESS
Fortune

What is stagflation? Fears are rising that the U.S. economy is headed for a 1970s-style death spiral

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Consumer inflation jumped nearly 8% in February over last year—the sharpest spike since 1982, the Labor Department reported Thursday, citing a report that didn't include the oil and gas-price surges following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Gas Price
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to put US ‘in their place’

On Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council — said the U.S. had led a “Russophobic” effort to destabilize Russia but warned his country is strong enough to put the U.S. in its place. In...
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Inflation costing average American household nearly $300 per month: report

Skyrocketing inflation rates are costing the average American household $296.45 in extra expenses, according to a recent analysis. Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics, came to the number following the latest Labor Department data revealing that consumer prices spiked 7.9% in February, according to data obtained by FOX Business.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
Press Democrat

US producer prices rise 10%, setting stage for Fed rate hike

Prices paid to U.S. producers rose strongly in February on higher costs of goods, underscoring inflationary pressures that set the stage for a Federal Reserve rate hike this week. The producer price index for final demand increased 10% from February of last year and 0.8% from the prior month, Labor...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Biden's inflation blame game leans on shifting scapegoats

President Biden has ensured the U.S. public he is keenly aware of the ongoing economic crisis hitting families and low-income households, but who and what he thinks is primarily responsible for soaring inflation has changed over time. Biden has recently made a concerted effort to blame Russia's ongoing invasion of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

What Russia's war in Ukraine means for global economic growth

Economic forecasters are starting to plug the effects of the Ukraine war into their models. It doesn't look good, especially for Europe. Why it matters: Much of the world is set to experience weaker growth and higher inflation than seemed likely mere weeks ago. And that's assuming some of the more dire possibilities that further escalation of the conflict could bring don't materialize.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy