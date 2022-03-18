ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Titus O’Neil Says He Isn’t Retired Yet, Is Rehabbing His Knee

By Jeremy Thomas
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTitus O’Neil has clarified his in-ring status, noting that he isn’t retired and is in the process of rehabbing his knee after a procedure. O’Neil was a guest on 95.3 WDAE and addressed speculation that...

wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
Benzinga

Guaranteed Money: How Scott Hall Helped Revolutionize The Pro Wrestling Business

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passed away Monday following a series of heart attacks over the weekend. While fans may remember Hall for his iconic WrestleMania 10 ladder match, his central role in the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW or his personal battles with addiction outside the ring, Hall also leaves a lasting legacy on the business side of professional wrestling.
411mania.com

Jake Roberts Recalls Telling Vince McMahon That Steve Austin Would be a Future Megastar

– Speaking on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed Stone Cold Steve Austin, and knowing Austin would be a future megastar after he debuted in WWE as The Ringmaster in January 1996. At the time, Roberts was also part of the WWE creative team. Below are some highlights from the show (via WrestlingInc.com):
Scott Hall’s Health Deteriorated Over Last Two Years, Sean Waltman Says ‘Pandemic Did Him In’

As reported earlier this week, Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63, following multiple heart attacks during hip surgery last week. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke with Sean Waltman who revealed that Hall’s health had been deteriorating over the past two years due to drinking. It was noted that the public’s belief is that he had drinking issues, but turned things around due to working with DDP. According to Waltman, that was at least close to being true sometimes, but things got bad during the last two years.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Releases Rare Backstage Video Of John Cena And Steve Austin

WWE has been celebrating 3:16 Day and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin today. They released a backstage clip of Stone Cold and John Cena greeting each other, and the line that “melted” Cena’s heart. The clip was filmed backstage at the RAW Reunion episode on July...
ComicBook

WWE NXT Reveals LA Knight vs Dolph Ziggler NXT Title Match

Tonight's WWE NXT kicked off with an episode of Miz TV, and after quite the introduction for himself, Miz then introduced the new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler took the title after a Triple Threat match between himself, Bron Breakker, and Tommasso Ciampa, and he was all smiles tonight. Miz asked what it felt like being NXT Champion, and Ziggler said after 15 years of out hustling everyone else in the game, it felt right. He then welcomed Miz and Miz TV to NXT. The NXT chants started and then Miz talked about Breakker and that he would break things on Miz TV, but said it wasn't going to happen.
ComicBook

Steve Austin Explains Why He's Coming to WrestleMania 38

Steve Austin was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday, where he was asked about his upcoming appearance at WrestleMania 38. "The Texas Rattlesnake" hasn't competed in a match since his retirement in 2003 following WrestleMania XIX, and while his appearance at this year's WrestleMania is technically only billed as a talk show segment between himself and Kevin Owens, both men have made it abundantly clear they'll be fighting each other at some point.
Wrestling World

Killer Kross and Scarlett Speak About Life After WWE

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux recently spoke about their life after quitting the WWE. Before joining the WWE, they were a part of Impact Wrestling. Scarlett stated that they will not ever return to Impact Wrestling. She spoke about it during a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner. “We’re never...
411mania.com

Steve Austin Weighs In On WrestleMania Return, Recalls First Meeting Kevin Owens

Steve Austin is returning to WrestleMania this year as he confronts Kevin Owens, and Austin recently talked about his return, Owens and more. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show and discussed why he agreed to do be a guest on the Kevin Owens Show on night one of WrestleMania 38, plus more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
Wrestling World

Ric Flair would like to become Cesaro's manager

Ric Flair is one of the best performers of any era, having helped export this business to every corner of the world. The 'Nature Boy' remained on the crest of the wave for a long time, eventually becoming the third wrestler in history to complete the Triple Crown in both WCW and WWE.
wrestlinginc.com

DDP Would Be “Totally Surprised” If Steve Austin Wrestled Again

On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, DDP, Diamond Dallas Page, was asked about the rumors regarding Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to the ring. A close friend of Austin, DDP admitted that the idea of Austin wrestling again is not something he sees happening. “I would...
Wrestling World

Raw: Kevin Owens created another special moment

Before the Main Event, WWE airs a tribute video for the late Scott Hall, featuring all the highlights of his immense career, with the audience cheering on their feet, chanting a "Razor!" for the now ex-Bad Guy. Whoever wins will have their Talk Show in WRESTLEMANIA!. Ladies and gentlemen, we...
411mania.com

Top 7 Scott Hall Moments

The wrestling world was saddened by the passing of Scott Hall at the age of 63 on Monday. I’m old enough to remember when Razor Ramon was one of the coolest people walking the face of the Earth. I’m also old enough to remember when Hall helped form one of the most dominant & trendiest factions in wrestling history. Unfortunately, I’m also old enough to remember when Hall’s career fell apart due to personal demons, and I remember not being old enough to understand just how much power addiction can have over people. Not to go into other issues here, but I have a much different understanding of Scott Hall’s demons now than I did when WCW used them for an angle.
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Appears On The Tonight Show, Stomps A Leprechaun

Seth Rollins made a surprise appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he gave a stomp to a leprechaun. The segment was part of the ‘Audience Suggestion Box’. You can see photos and a clip of the appearance below.
