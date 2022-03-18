Titus O’Neil Says He Isn’t Retired Yet, Is Rehabbing His Knee

The wrestling world was saddened by the passing of Scott Hall at the age of 63 on Monday. I’m old enough to remember when Razor Ramon was one of the coolest people walking the face of the Earth. I’m also old enough to remember when Hall helped form one of the most dominant & trendiest factions in wrestling history. Unfortunately, I’m also old enough to remember when Hall’s career fell apart due to personal demons, and I remember not being old enough to understand just how much power addiction can have over people. Not to go into other issues here, but I have a much different understanding of Scott Hall’s demons now than I did when WCW used them for an angle.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO